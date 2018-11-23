'Before we had Cristiano and now we don't not, so it's my turn': Benzema accepts Ronaldo role

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

What's the story?

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has expressed confidence in his ability to score goals for the Los Blancos side, especially now that Cristiano Ronaldo has moved away.

In case you didn't know...

Portuguese ace Ronaldo moved away to Juventus over the summer, leaving Real Madrid with massive shoes to fill.

In their top-scorer's absence, Real Madrid has struggled, having had a tumultuous start under Julen Lopetegui, slipping behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga standings.

New boss Santiago Solari has, however, saved the ship, securing four consecutive wins in all competitions for the Los Blancos side so far.

The heart of the matter

Despite the torrid start to the season, Real striker Karim Benzema insists that he will do his best to score as many goals to fill the goal-scoring void left by Ronaldo.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV (via Marca), the 30-year-old said, "When I look back, I look at what I've done at Real Madrid, with a lot of sacrifice, and I'm happy,"

"The important thing is to always be motivated."

"Before we had Cristiano and now we don't not, so it's my turn and I'm ready for that."

"I'll try to score a lot of goals, as I want to score in every game."

"I'm not going to put a number on my head, but I like to score and give assists."

"Thirty-five goals? I like that number."

Speaking about his current form, the Frenchman added, "I feel very good in this club and in the team."

"On the pitch I'm always happy, and scoring goals and giving assists make me happy too."

"I feel very well and you can see it on the pitch, as I am strong, motivated and with a lot of ambition."

"It is a very important year for everyone and right now we're fine, we play as a team and we're lucky to be scoring more goals than before."

What's next?

Following the international break, Real Madrid is set to face Eibar in a La Liga game tomorrow.