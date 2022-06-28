Beijing Guoan vs Chengdu Rongcheng prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23 

In Chinese Super League action this week, Beijing Guoan will host Chengdu Rongcheng at the Beijing Workers' Stadium on Thursday.

Beijing have enjoyed a good run of form in the league after shaking off their opening-day defeat. They were, however, held to a 1-1 draw against struggling Cangzhou Mighty Lions in their last game, with China international Yuning Zhang scoring a late equaliser from the penalty spot. The hosts sit fifth in the league table with 11 points from six games and will look to return to winning ways this week.

Chengdu, meanwhile, have struggled to come to terms in their first season in the Chinese top flight. They played out a 2-2 draw against Shenzhen in their last game, taking the lead, falling behind and then coming back to draw level late in the game.

They sit 15th in the league standings with just four points from six games. Chengdu are just one point above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap on Thursday.

Beijing Guoan vs Chengdu Rongcheng Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng. The hosts have come out on top in both matchups, most recently winning 3-2 in the league earlier this month.

Beijing Guoan Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W.

Chengdu Rongcheng Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-L.

Beijing Guoan vs Chengdu Rongcheng Team News

Beijing Guoan

Quanbo Guo and former Arsenal midfielder Li Ke are both injured and will not play this weekend. Pengxiang Jin and Samuel Adegbenro are both major doubts as they work their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Li Ke, Quanbo Guo.

Doubtful: Pengxiang Jin, Samuel Adegbenro.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Chengdu Rongcheng

Guanghui Han is the only injured player in the visiting camp, while Abduhamit Abdugheni is out with a suspension.

Injured: Guanghui Han.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Abduhamit Abdugheni.

Unavailable: None.

Beijing Guoan vs Chengdu Rongcheng Predicted XIs

Beijing Guoan (3-5-2): Dehai Zou; Liang Shaowen, Dabao Yu, Chengdong Zhang; Gang Wang, Zhongguo Chi, Samir Memisevic, Xizhe Zhang, Sang-woo Kang; Marko Dabro, Yuning Zhang.

Chengdu Rongcheng (3-4-2-1): Xiaofeng Geng; Tao Liu, Richard Windbichler, Ruibao Hu; Min-Woo Kim, Gan Chao, Tim Chow, Hetao Hu; Romulo, Guichao Wu; Felipe Silva.

Beijing Guoan vs Chengdu Rongcheng Prediction

Beijing are on a five-game unbeaten run, winning three times and drawing the other two. They have lost just one home game all season and will fancy their chances in this one.

Chengdu, meanwhile, are one of three teams in the Chinese top flight yet to win a league game this season. So the hosts, who are in much better form, should win here.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-1 Chengdu Rongcheng.

