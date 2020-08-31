Beijing Guoan vs Chongqing Lifan prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Beijing Guoan is set to play Chongqing Lifan at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium tomorrow in its latest Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.

Beijing Guoan comes into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright. Goals from Muriqui and Stoppila Sunzu for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright were cancelled out by goals from Alan Carvalho and Cedric Bakambu for Beijing Guoan, who had goalkeeper Guo Quanbo sent off in the first half.

⚽️73’ Gol de Cédric Bakambu pic.twitter.com/xC7tA7sKKC — Leonardo (莱昂纳多) Hartung (@HartungLeo) August 27, 2020

Chongqing Lifan, on the other hand, was beaten 3-0 by Shanghai SIPG, courtesy of goals from former West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic, Wang Shenchao and Oscar.

Beijing Guoan vs Chongqing Lifan: Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Beijing Guoan holds the clear advantage. It has won eight games, lost four and drawn two.

In its most recent match, Beijing Guoan beat Chongqing Lifan 2-1. Goals from Li Lei and Piao Cheng secured the win for the side, which had Yang Fan sent off in the first half. A Yu Dabao own goal proved scant consolation for Chongqing Lifan.

Beijing Guoan form guide: W-W-D-L-D

Chongqing Lifan form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Advertisement

Beijing Guoan vs Chongqing Lifan Team News

Beijing Guoan manager Bruno Genesio will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Piao Cheng, who is out with an injury. Goalkeeper Guo Quanbo is suspended, having been sent off in the last game.

Injured: Piao Cheng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Guo Quanbo

Chongqing Lifan has no known injury issues and it is expected that manager Chang Woe-ryong will have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: 10 amazing players who spend more time on the bench than on the field

Beijing Guoan vs Chongqing Lifan Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (5-3-2): Zou Dehai, Wang Gang, Yang Fan, Kim Min-jae, Yu Dabao, Jin Taiyan, Zhang Xizhe, Nico Yennaris, Jonathan Viera, Cedric Bakambu, Alan Carvalho

Chongqing Lifan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sui Weijie, Yuan Mincheng, Yang Shuai, Liu Le, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Chen Jie, Jiang Zhe, Feng Jing, Marcelo Cirino, Fernandinho, Adrian Mierzejewski

Beijing Guoan vs Chongqing Lifan Prediction

Beijing Guoan currently sit second in the Chinese Super League table, three points behind leaders Shanghai SIPG. Guoan will be the favourite heading into this match, with much expected from former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu and Spain international Jonathan Viera.

Chongqing Lifan lies seventh in the table. If it is to get a positive result out of this game, the likes of Fernandinho and Adrian Mierzejewski will have to be at their very best.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-0 Chongqing Lifan

Also Read: 5 world-class midfielders who do not get the credit they deserve