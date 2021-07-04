Beijing Guoan vs Daegu prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Beijing Guoan and Daegu will trade tackles in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Daegu picked up a convincing 5-0 victory in the first leg meeting between the sides on Friday. Edgar da Silva and Cesinha each scored braces in the comprehensive victory.

That win helped the South Korean side retain their second place in Group I, having accrued six points from three matches to date. Beijing Guoan are in third place with a single point earned thus far.

FT 5-0 | A pretty rudimentary win against the Chinese youth team. The game was done before half time truth-be-told. Three big points nevertheless, as we try to be one of the few 2nd-placed teams to sneak through into the knockouts #DAEvBJG #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/Sj8Ach0UhJ — Daegu Club (@DaeguFC_en) July 2, 2021

Beijing Guoan vs Daegu Head-to-Head

Daegu's 5-0 victory on Friday was the first continental meeting between the sides and they will be looking to register another win over the Chinese side.

That win means that Daegu have now won three games from their last five matches. Beijing Guoan are winless in three games.

Beijing Guoan form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Daegu form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Beijing Guoan vs Daegu Team News

Beijing Guoan

John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera and Yang Yu are all unavailable due to injuries they picked up earlier this year.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera, Yang Yu

Suspension: None

Daegu

Woo-seok Kim will miss the game after picking up an injury last week. Meanwhile, Ki-dong Park is still unavailable due to a back injury he suffered in February.

Tabusa Nishi will miss the game through suspension.

Injured: Woo-seok Kim, Ki-dong Park

Suspension: Tabusa Nishi

Beijing Guoan vs Daegu Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Quanbo Guo; Mohemati Maibijiang, Shaowen Liang, Qilong Ruan, Dongdong Xu; Wenhao Jiang, Jiaqi Hu, Yucheng Shi, Longfei Xie; Dezhi Duan, Boxi Li

Daegu Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Young-woon Choi; Byung-Hyun Park, Jung-woon Hong; Jin-hyuk Kim; Soon-min Hwang, Yong-rae Lee, Hoo-Sung Oh, Seong-won Jang; Cesinha, Keun-ho Lee; Edgar

Beijing Guoan vs Daegu Prediction

Daegu are heavy favorites in this game and their convincing victory in the first leg shows the disparity between the sides.

The Korean outfit need a victory to keep their hopes of qualification alive and are likely to start the game on the front foot. We are predicting another convincing victory for Daegu.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 0-4 Daegu

