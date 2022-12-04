Beijing Guoan vs Dalian Pro Prediction and Betting Tips | December 5, 2022

Beijing Guoan will lock horns against Dalian Pro at the Rizhao International Football Centre Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Monday (December 5).

Beijing are in seventh place in the standings after three-game winning streak ended with a 2-0 defeat to third-placed Hangzhou Greentown in midweek. Dalian, meanwhile, are in 12th place in the league table but have seen an uptick in form in recent games. They are unbeaten in their last five games, winning three, including the last two. They're coming off a 4-1 win at Hebei.

A win here will see Beijing climb to fourth in the standings, while Dalian will move into the top half if they take all three points.

Superliga de China @Superligachina @Superligachina ) : 4 (Lin Liangming , Yan Xiangchuang , Fei Yu & Tsonev ) contra un Dalian que ya tiene la permanencia en el bolsillo! #Jornada28 | Otra goleada más para el ya descendido Hebei, esta vez 1 (Wei Liao) : 4 (Lin Liangming, Yan Xiangchuang, Fei Yu& Tsonev) contra un Dalian que ya tiene la permanencia en el bolsillo! @Superligachina #Jornada28| Otra goleada más para el ya descendido Hebei, esta vez 1 (Wei Liao 🇨🇳) : 4 (Lin Liangming 🇨🇳, Yan Xiangchuang 🇨🇳, Fei Yu 🇨🇳 & Tsonev 🇧🇬) contra un Dalian que ya tiene la permanencia en el bolsillo! https://t.co/phHHDTynJM

Beijing Guoan vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 13 times, with all meetings taking place in the CSL. Beijing have been the dominant team, leading 10-2, while one game has been drawn.

Beijing are unbeaten against Dalian since back-to-back defeats in 2012 and 2013, picking up nine wins in ten meetings since then.

Five of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Only Hangzhou Greentown, Changchun Yatai and Cangzhou Mighty Lions (10 each) have played more draws than Dalian (9) in the CSL this season.

Beijing Guoan vs Dalian Pro Prediction

The Imperial Guards have a solid record against Dalian Pro and will look to bounce back with a win. They have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight games against their eastern rivals and will look for a similar performance.

CNA @ChannelNewsAsia Wuhan retain Chinese Super League lead despite Changchun loss cna.asia/3H5tkBl Wuhan retain Chinese Super League lead despite Changchun loss cna.asia/3H5tkBl https://t.co/4oAs0vctjl

Dalian, meanwhile, have enjoyed good form in recent games, but given their history against Beijing, a win looks unlikely. A scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 1-1 Dalian Pro

Beijing Guoan vs Dalian Pro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Beijing to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Yuning Zhang to score or assist any time - Yes

