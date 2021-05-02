Beijing Guoan vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020-21

Beijing Guoan are set to play Dalian Pro at the Jiangyin Stadium on Tuesday for their latest Chinese Super League fixture.

Beijing Guoan come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Ivan Leko's Shanghai Port last Wednesday at the Jiangyin Stadium. An early first-half brace from Brazilian forward Ricardo Lopes and a second-half goal from experienced winger Lu Wenjun ensured victory for Shanghai Port. Spain international Jonathan Viera scored the consolation goal for Beijing Guoan.

Dalian Pro, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Kim Jong-boo's Hebei FC last Wednesday at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium. A second-half penalty from Brazilian striker Marcao sealed the deal for Hebei FC.

Beijing Guoan vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Beijing Guoan hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games and lost two.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the Chinese Super League, with Beijing Guoan beating Dalian Pro 2-0. Second-half goals from midfielder Ba Dun and China international Zhang Yuning secured the win for Beijing Guoan.

Beijing Guoan form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L

Dalian Pro form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L

Advertisement

Beijing Guoan vs Dalian Pro Team News

Beijing Guoan

Beijing Guoan manager Slaven Bilic will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian midfielders Renato Augusto and Fernando.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Renato Augusto, Fernando

Due to travel restrictions, 14 players currently living in Brazil will miss the first 5 rounds of the 2021 CSL(1/2):Paulinho, Talisca(Guangzhou FC)Renato Augusto, Fernando(Beijing Guoan) Roger Guedes, Moises(Shandong Taishan)Marcelo Cirino, Marcinho(Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic) pic.twitter.com/KzREkUOgPO — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 3, 2021

Dalian Pro

Meanwhile, Dalian Pro manager Jose Gonzalez will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian midfielder Jailson, Swedish winger Sam Larsson and Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sam Larsson, Jailson, Emmanuel Boateng

Beijing Guoan vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Hou Sen, Kim Min-jae, Yu Dabao, Yu Yang, Wang Gang, Chi Zhongguo, Gao Tianyi, Li Lei, Jonathan Viera, Cedric Bakambu, Zhang Yuning

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Dong Yanfeng, Marcus Danielson, Li Shuai, Wang Jinxian, Wu Wei, Zhao Xuri, Sun Guowen, Lin Liangming, Shan Huanhuan

Beijing Guoan vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Beijing Guoan have lost their first two Chinese Super League games, and sit at the bottom of their group. Spanish forward Jonathan Viera and striker Cedric Bakambu will be crucial for them, with both players having enjoyed good stints in La Liga.

Advertisement

Dalian Pro, like Beijing Guoan, have lost their first two league games. They are 7th in their group, just ahead of Beijing Guoan on goal difference. The likes of young forwards Lin Liangming and Shan Huanhuan could play a key role as their campaign progresses.

Dalian Pro announced the appointment of Jose Gonzalez as the new head coach. As per some media sources in China, the 54-year-old coach is Rafa Benitez's recommendation. It's the 3rd club Jose Gonzalez takes charge in CSL after Beijing Guoan (2017) and Wuhan FC(2020). pic.twitter.com/qYKjlSbh5V — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 18, 2021

Beijing Guoan might just edge past Dalian Pro here.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-0 Dalian Pro

Also Read: 10 greatest players to wear the #10 shirt