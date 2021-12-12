Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021-22

The Chinese Super League returns to action on Monday as Beijing Guoan play host to Guangzhou FC at the Beijing Workers' Stadium.

The hosts will be seeking to edge closer to the AFC Champions League qualification spot, while the visitors could move into first place with all three points.

Beijing Guoan saw their cup run come to an end last time out when they lost on penalties against Sichuan Jiuniu on home turf.

Prior to that, Slaven Bilić’s men were on a two-game winning run, claiming a 2-1 victory over Changchun Yatai before beating Shanghai Shenhua 4-2 three days later.

Similarly, Guangzhou FC were dumped out of the cup competition last time out courtesy of a 1-0 loss against Quindao Youth Island.

Prior to that, the South China Tigers were on a run of four consecutive victories in the league, scoring 17 goals and conceding three in that time.

Following a 13-week break from action, both sides will now seek to bounce back to winning ways and maintain their respective winning runs in the league.

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou FC Head-To-Head

With 10 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Guangzhou FC boast a superior record in this fixture. Beijing Guoan have picked up six wins in that time, while 10 games have ended in draws.

Beijing Guoan Form Guide: D-L-W-W-L

Guangzhou FC Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Beijing Guoan

The hosts remain without the services of John Hou Saeter, who continues his spell on the sidelines through injury.

Injured: John Hou Saeter

Suspended: None

Guangzhou FC

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (5-3-2): Sen Hou; Gang Wang, Fan Yang, Dabao Yu, Huan Liu, Lei Li; Zhenyu He, Zhongguo Chi, Xizhe Zhang; Cédric Bakambu, Yuning Zhang

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (5-3-2): Dianzuo Liu; Liyu Yang, Hanwen Deng, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Yihao Zhong; Chao He, Dinghao Yan, Ricardo Goulart; Elkeson, Alan

Beijing Guoan vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

The visitors head into the game fresh off the back of a fourth-round exit from the cup and will be looking to restore some pride. Despite the loss, they head into the game as one of the most in-form sides in the division, picking up 12 points from their last five games. We predict Guangzhou FC will claim all three points in this one.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 1-2 Guangzhou FC

Edited by Peter P