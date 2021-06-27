Beijing Guoan vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Beijing Guoan take on Kawasaki Frontale in their AFC Champions League group stage fixture at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Group I fixtures in the continental competition got underway over the weekend. Beijing Guoan played out a 1-1 draw against United City and Kawasaki Frontale recorded a thrilling 3-2 win over Daegu FC.

Kawasaki are the leaders in the J1 League after 21 games and are unbeaten across all competitions this season.

Beijing Guoan have struggled in Chinese Super League fixtures and have two wins and two losses in their four outings so far.

Beijing Guoan vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just twice so far across all competitions. The meetings came during the AFC Champions League group stage fixtures in the 2011 edition of the competition.

The Chinese side were dominant in those meetings and recorded a win in both games. They won 3-1 in the away game while the home game ended in a 2-0 victory.

Beijing Guoan form guide across all competitions: D-W-W-L-L

Kawasaki Frontale form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-D

Beijing Guoan vs Kawasaki Frontale Team News

Beijing Guoan

Jonathan Viera, John Hou Seater and Yu Yang are the three injury concerns for the Chinese Super League outfit at the moment. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club has sent a squad with youth and reserve players for the competition.

Meanwhile, many first-team players remain in Beijing where they continue to train in preparation for the league fixtures.

Injuries: Jonathan Viera, John Hou Seater, Yu Yang

Suspension: None

Doubtful: None

Kawasaki Frontale

There are no injury concerns for the Japanese side at the moment. Midfielder Ao Tanaka is set to join Fortuna Dusseldorf on a one-year loan and won't be taking part in this fixture.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Ao Tanaka

Beijing Guoan vs Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (5-4-1): Guo Quanbo; Wenhao Jiang, Liang Shaowen, Ruan Qilong, Dongdong Xu, Zhongyang Ling; Longfei Xie, Yucheng Shi, Yanpu Chen, Yujun Ma; Boxi Li

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung; Kyohei Noborizato, Shintaro Kurumaya, Jesiel, Shogo Taniguchi; Joao Schmidt, Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka; Tatsuya Hasegawa, Leandro Damião, Akihiro Ienaga

Beijing Guoan vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale are unbeaten across all competitions this season and are in great form at the moment. The Japanese side should beat Beijing Guoan, who have sent a weakened squad with an average age of 20 for the group stage fixtures.

We predict an easy win for the J1 League leaders in this game.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 0-2 Kawasaki Frontale

