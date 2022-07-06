Beijing Guoan vs Meizhou Hakka prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

The Chinese Super League continues this week and will see Beijing Guoan host Meizhou Hakka at the Beijing Workers' Stadium on Thursday morning.

Beijing Guoan have had mixed results in the league since their opening day defeat. However, they returned to winning ways last time out, beating Tianjin JMT 2-1 via a second-half double from Bosnia and Herzegovina international midfielder Samir Memisevic.

The hosts have picked up 15 points from eight games this season and sit fifth in the league table. They will be looking to build on their latest result this week and climb up the table.

Meizhou Hakka had a rather sluggish start to the season but have hit a good patch of late. They beat Shenzhen 1-0 in their last game, with Guokang Chen scoring the sole goal of the encounter just three minutes after his introduction.

The newly-promoted outfit sit a place and two points behind their midweek opponents in the league table and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Thursday.

Beijing Guoan vs Meizhou Hakka Head-to-Head

With Meizhou Hakka only just making their top-flight debut this season, Wednesday will mark the second ever meeting between the two teams. Their first-ever matchup came earlier this season, with the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw.

Beijing Guoan Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

Meizhou Hakka Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Beijing Guoan vs Meizhou Hakka Team News

Beijing Guoan

Quanbo Guo, Pengxiang Jin and former Arsenal midfielder Li Ke are all injured and will not play on Thursday. Yongjing Cao and Muhmet Nebijan both picked up knocks last time out and could sit out the midweek clash alongside Nigerian striker Samuel Adegbenro.

Injured: Li Ke, Quanbo Guo, Pengxiang Jin

Doubtful: Samuel Adegbenro, Yongjing Cao, Muhmet Nebijan

Suspended: None

Meizhou Hakka

Rodrigo Henrique came off injured in the visitors' last game and is a doubt for this one while Liao Junjiang is injured and will not play.

Injured: Liao Junjiang

Doubtful: Rodrigo Henrique

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan vs Meizhou Hakka Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sen Hou; Sang-woo Kang, Yang Yu, Dabao Yu, Chengdong Zhang; Zhongguo Chi, Samir Memisevic, Xizhe Zhang; Marko Dabro, Yuning Zhang, Ziming Wang

Meizhou Hakka Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hou Yu; Li Junfeng, Liao Junjian, Rade Dugalic, Zhechao Chen; Liang Shi, Nebojsa Kosovic; Yilin Yang, Congyao Yin, Ying Hongbo; Aleksa Vukanovic

Beijing Guoan vs Meizhou Hakka Prediction

Beijing Guoan are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, a run dating back to the second game of the league campaign. They have lost just once on home turf this season and will hope to maximize their home advantage on Thursday.

Meizhou Hakka are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their six games prior. They have struggled for results on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-1 Meizhou Hakka

