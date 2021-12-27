Beijing Guoan vs Shandong Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Having won the Chinese Super League with three games to spare, Shandong Taishan face Beijing Guoan on Wednesday at the Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center Central Stadium.

Shandong Taishan have maintained a 100% record since the league restart and confirmed their first league title since 2010 with a 2-0 win over Hebei on Sunday.

Beijing Guoan are winless since their 1-0 triumph over Guangzhou FC in the opening fixture of the championship phase fixtures. They suffered their third defeat in four games as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Tianhe Stadium against Guangzhou on Sunday.

Beijing Guoan vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head

This will be the 41st encounter between the two sides across all competitions, with their first meeting coming in the erstwhile Chinese Jia-A League in 1994.

Shandong Taishan have the better record in this fixture with 17 wins while Beijing Guoan have been able to record nine wins against their southern rivals. The spoils have been shared 14 times between the two sides.

Although Taishan Dui have been the better side in their recent encounters, the two sides have been evenly matched in their last five outings, with two wins for each side and one game ending in a draw.

They last met at Wednesday's venue in a championship stage fixture earlier this month. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Shandong Taishan who scored twice in the final 13 minutes of the game.

Beijing Guoan form guide (Chinese Super League): L-D-L-L-W

Shandong Taishan form guide (Chinese Super League): W-W-W-W-W

Beijing Guoan vs Shandong Taishan Team News

Beijing Guoan

John Hou Saeter and Gang Wang are long-term absentees while Gao Tianyi is a doubt for this game. Chi Zhongguo will be suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card of the campaign.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Gang Wang

Doubtful: Gao Tianyi

Suspended: Chi Zhongguo

Shandong Taishan

There are no fresh injury concerns for Shandong Taishan as Xinghan Wu remains sidelined with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Bowei Song remains a doubt as he has not featured for the side since the league restart.

Injured: Xinghan Wu

Doubtful: Bowei Song

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan vs Shandong Taishan Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Hou Sen; Tao Jiang, Bai Yang, Liu Huan; Li Lei, Cao Yongjing, Cheng Piao, Jin Taiyan; Zhang Xizhe; Zhang Yuning, Anderson Silva

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wang Dalei; Jadson, Ke Shi, Zheng Zheng, Wang Tong; Marouane Fellaini, Jun-Ho Son; Jin Jingdao, Moisés, Pedro Delgado; Guo Tianyu

Beijing Guoan vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

Shandong Taishan are on an incredible run of form, translating into a 16-game winning streak across all competitions. They are not expected to face any problems in making quick work of the Imperial Guards, who are winless in their last four outings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 0-3 Shandong Taishan

Edited by Peter P