Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Beijing Guoan square off against Shenzhen FC in their upcoming Chinese Super League fixture at the Yuexiushan Stadium on Wednesday.

Beijing Guoan kicked off the championship phase fixtures with a 1-0 win over Guangzhou Evergrande but have faced back-to-back defeats in their two games since. In their previous outing, they were hammered 5-0 by Guangzhou City.

Shenzhen have improved over recent fixtures. After a loss in their opening fixture since the restart, they recorded their first win of the championship stage as they overcame Hebei 3-0 at University Town of Shenzhen Stadium on Sunday.

Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen FC Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Beijing Guoan have been the dominant side against their southern neighbors.

The Imperial Guards have recorded nine wins in this fixture while Shenzhen have just one win to their name. The spoils have been shared five times between the two sides.

Their last meeting came in the 2019 Chinese Super League campaign at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Stadium in September. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Chao Gen's first-half goal canceled out by Cedric Bakambu's second-half strike.

Beijing Guoan form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Shenzhen FC form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen FC Team News

Beijing Guoan

Gang Wang was not in the squad that took on Guangzhou City and is a doubt for this game. John Hou Saeter remains ruled out with a knee injury.

Injuries: John Hou Saeter

Doubtful: Gang Wang

Suspension: None

Shenzhen FC

Morteza Pouraliganji has been ruled out since July after suffering an ACL tear and is not expected to return in the championship phase.

Injury: Morteza Pouraliganji

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen FC Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Sen Hou; Huan Liu, Fan Yang, Pengxiang Jin; Taiyan Jin, Zhongguo Chi, Tianyi Gao, Yongjing Cao; Xizhe Zhang, Yuning Zhang, Anderson

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lu Zhang; Shuai Pei, Mincheng Yuan, Xin Zhou, Mi Haolun; Wai-Tsun Dai, Yuanyi Li; Dalun Zheng, Frank Acheampong, Juan Fernando Quintero; Alan Kardec

Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen FC Prediction

Beijing Guoan have scored just two goals in their three games this month. Shenzhen FC have shown promise in their game against Hebei and are the favorites for this encounter.

Beijing Guoan's issues with form and a weak defense might be their undoing against Shenzhen. A narrow win for Shenzhen is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 1-2 Shenzhen FC

