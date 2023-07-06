Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023

Round 15 of the Chinese Super League comes to an end on Saturday when Beijing Guoan take on Shenzhen at the Workers Stadium.

The Youth Army head into the weekend on a run of five consecutive defeats and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Beijing Guoan returned to winning ways on Monday when they edged out Chengdu Rongcheng 1-0 at the Chengdu Phoenix Mountain Sports Park.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Shanghai Port on June 29 which saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Ricardo Soares’ men are currently seventh in the Super League standings but could move into fifth place with all three points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Shenzhen were left empty-handed once again as they were beaten 3-1 by Wuhan Three Towns last Monday.

Xiang Jun’s side have now lost five games on the spin, including a penalty-shootout loss to Nantong Haimen Codion in the FA Cup.

The Youth Army are currently 12th in the league standings, having picked up 11 points from their 14 matches.

Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Beijing Guoan boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Shenzhen have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Jun’s men have failed to win their last four away games against Beijing Guoan, losing three and picking up one draw since a 2-1 victory in April 2010.

The Imperial Guards are unbeaten in six of their seven home matches since the turn of the year, claiming three wins and three draws.

Shenzhen have lost their last five matches across all competitions, stretching back to May’s 3-2 victory over Meizhou Hakka.

Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen Prediction

Beijing Guoan will be licking their lips as they take on a floundering Shenzhen side who are on a five-match losing streak.

Given the gulf in quality between the two sides and their contrasting form, we fancy the Imperial Guards picking up all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 3-1 Shenzhen

Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Beijing Guoan

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the last nine meetings between the teams)

