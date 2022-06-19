Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23 

The Chinese Super League campaign continues this week and will see Beijing Guoan host Shenzhen at the Beijing Workers' Stadium on Tuesday in the fifth game week of the Chinese top-flight.

Beijing Guoan have had a mixed start to the league season. They shook off an opening day defeat to pick up back-to-back wins in their subsequent two games before playing out a 2-2 draw against Meizhou Hakka last time out after squandering a two-goal lead against their 10-man opposition.

The home sit seventh in the table with seven points from four games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play this week.

Shenzhen began their league campaign with back-to-back wins before falling to a 2-1 defeat against Meizhou Hakka in their third game. However, they bounced back from that defeat, beating the Cangzhou Mighty Lions 1-0 last time out via an early Frank Acheampong strike.

The visitors sit fifth in the league table with nine points from an obtainable 12. They will be looking to build on their latest result and kick on with their season on Tuesday.

Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen Head-to-Head

There have been 20 meetings between Beijing Guoan and Shenzhen. The home side have won half of those matchups while the visitors have won just three times. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, with the Imperial Guards winning 1-0.

Beijing Guoan Form Guide: D-W-W-L

Shenzhen Form Guide: W-L-W-W

Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen Team News

Beijing Guoan

John Hou Saeter, Gang Wang and Li Ke are all injured and are not expected to play this week. Pengxiang Jin and Samuel Adegbenro both came off injured last time out and are major doubts for this one.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Gang Wang, Li Ke

Doubtful: Pengxiang Jin, Samuel Adegbenro

Suspended: None

Shenzhen

Morteza Pouraliganji and Romain Alessandrini are both injured and will not play on Tuesday. Mubarak Wakaso remains unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji, Romain Alessandrini

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Mubarak Wakaso

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sen Hou; Sang-woo Kang, Dabao Yu, Chengdong Zhang, Gang Wang; Liu Guobo, Zhongguo Chi, Samir Memisevic, Xizhe Zhang; Ziming Wang, Yuning Zhang

Shenzhen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lu Zhang; Shuai Pei, Chae-min Im, Zhang Yuan; Zhipeng Jiang, Yuan Zhang, Yuanyi Li, Dai Tsun, Huang Ruifeng; Frank Acheampong, Lin Gao

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Beijing Guoan vs Shenzhen Prediction

Beijing Guoan are on a three-game unbeaten run, winning twice and drawing once.

Shenzhen are in fairly similar form, winning three of their four games this season. However, they are winless in their last eight games in this fixture and may have to settle for a point on Tuesday.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 1-1 Shenzhen

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far