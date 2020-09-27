Beijing Guoan vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

In what is an inconsequential Group B game in the Chinese Super League, Beijing Guoan face Shijiazhuang Ever Bright at the Kunshan Stadium.

Beijing Guoan will finish second in the group, irrespective of the result of this game, while Shijiazhuang Ever Bright will play in the relegation playoff, after failing to finish in the top half of this group.

Chongqing Dangdai thrashed Shijiazhuang Everbright 4:1 though their goalkeeper was sent off just 2 mins after the half-time. A game of Adrian Mierzejewski. The Polish midfielder made a hat-trick. It is his 2nd one: a cross from Alan Kardec, who added another goal for Chongqing. pic.twitter.com/LoJjPD6X5T — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 25, 2020

Shijiazhuang's hopes of making it to the title round were dashed in their last game, in which they were well-beaten by Chongqing Dangdai Lifan. Beijing Guoan's hopes of finishing on top of this group also came to an end with defeat in their last game, as they lost 1-0 to leaders Shanghai SIPG.

Shanghai SIPG beat Beijing Guoan 1:0 to win the Suzhou Group with 1 game remaining. Hulk converted a penalty given due to Nico Yennaris' handball. In the last minute, Hulk almost doubled the lead. Beijing Guoan scored in the subsequent counter-attack, but goal called off. . pic.twitter.com/C56rN61MML — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 25, 2020

Beijing Guoan vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other six times in the past, with five of those games ending in draws. Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are still looking for the first win against Beijing Guoan, but have lost only one game to the club based in the Chinese capital.

The last meeting between the two sides, which happened in August, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Beijing Guoan form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Beijing Guoan vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Team News

Beijing Guoan midfielder Piao Cheng is ruled out with an injury. Manager Bruno Genesio will hope to have his midfielder fit when the playoffs begin, but will have to do without him for this game.

Injured: Piao Cheng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright will continue to miss midfielder Zang Yifeng, who is still recovering from an injury. Apart from that, manager Afshin Ghotbi has his whole squad available for selection. Unfortunately for his team, though, this is only a dead rubber, with Shijiazhuang Ever Bright already confirmed to play only in the relegation playoff.

Injured: Zang Yifeng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XIs

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hou Sen, Jin Taiyan, Kim Min-jae, Yu Yang, Li Lei, Chi Zhongguo, Nico Yennaris, Renato Augusto, Jonathan Viera, Cedric Bakambu, Zhang Yuning

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shao Puliang, Liao Chengjian, Stoppila Sunzu, Cao Xuan, Zheng Zhiyun, Piao Shihao, Romulo, Wang Peng, Zhong Jiyu, Matheus, Oscar Maritu

Beijing Guoan vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Prediction

Beijing Guoan are definitely the more fancied side in this one. It is a tough game to predict, because both coaches could take the opportunity to test their bench strength before their respective playoffs.

But Beijing Guoan should still have enough to continue their unbeaten streak against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-0 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright