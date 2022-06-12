Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin JMT prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Beijing Guoan take on Tianjin JMT at the Wuhua Hengpi Football Town Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Monday, with both sides having had similar starts to their seasons.
Beijing are currently 10th in the league, two points ahead of their opponents. Feng Xie's side have been in decent form recently, having lost only one of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Tianjin on Monday.
Tianjin are 13th in the league and are winless in their opening two league games of the season. Genwei Yu's side have also been in decent form of late, having lost only one of their last six games across all competitions. They will hope to pick up their first league win of the season against Beijing on Monday.
Both sides will want to kickstart their league campaigns with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.
Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin JMT Head-to-Head
Beijing have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five games, with Tianjin winning only one.
Tianjin's solitary win came the last time the two sides met back in August 2021. Goals from Tong Zhou, Yan Shi and Jules Iloki were enough to secure the victory, with Yuning Zhang picking up a consolating goal for Beijing on the night.
Beijing Form Guide: W-L-W-D-D
Tianjin JMT Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D
Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin JMT Team News
Beijing Guoan
Beijing have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win against Chegdu Rongcheng last time out. Nico Yennaris is still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Nico Yennaris
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Tianjin JMT
Tianjin came away unscathed from their 2-1 loss against Shenzhen last time out. They will take a full strength side into the game on Monday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin JMT Predicted XI
Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sen Hou; Shaowen Liang, Dabao Yu, Pengxian Jin, Gang Wang; Sang-woo Kang, Zhongguo Chi, Samir Memisevic, Xizhe Zhang; Samuel Adegbenro, Yuning Zhang
Tianjin JMT Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jingqi Fang; Yue Song, David Andujar, Fan Yang; Zihao Yang, Yinong Tian, Qiuming Wang, Yuanjie Su; Farley Rosa, Dun Ba, Dejan Radonjic
Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin JMT Prediction
Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Monday.
We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.
Prediction: Beijing Guoan 1-1 Tianjin JMT