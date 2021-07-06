Beijing Guoan vs United City prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Beijing Guoan and United City will trade tackles for three points in the AFC Champions League on Thursday.

Both sides come into this game on the back of defeats on matchday four. Guoan were on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat to South Korea's Daegu FC.

Kim Jin-Hyeok and Jung Chi-in scored in both halves before Liang Shaowen put the ball in the back of his own net to compound his side's misery.

United FC suffered a 2-0 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale. Kei Chinen and Tatsuya Hasegawa got on the scoresheet for the Japanese.

Those defeats left the two clubs out of the running for qualification. They are both currently on one point from four matches played.

Beijing Guoan vs United City Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the sides was the first time they met in continental action. Goals from Stephan Schrock and Liang Shawen ensured the teams played out a 1-1 draw.

That is the only point recorded by the two sides so far and they have each lost their remaining three continental fixtures.

Beijing Guoan form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

United City form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Beijing Guoan vs United City Team News

Beijing Guoan

John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera and Yang Yu are all unavailable due to injuries they picked up earlier this year.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera, Yang Yu

Suspension: None

United City

There are no known injuries for United City. Defender Stephan Schrock has served out his suspension and should be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Beijing Guoan vs United City Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Quanbo Guo; Mohemati Maibijiang, Shaowen Liang, Qilong Ruan, Dongdong Xu; Wenhao Jiang, Jiaqi Hu, Yucheng Shi, Longfei Xie; Dezhi Duan, Boxi Li

United City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Athony Pinthus (GK); Da-Hwon Jeong, Amin Nazari, Stephan Schrock, Hikaru Minegishi, Omid Nazari, Mark Hartmann, Sean Kane; Pocholo Bugas, Gelito Ott, Maranon Morejon

Beijing Guoan vs United City Prediction

The fact that both sides have already been eliminated from the tournament could see them play with more freedom. They have each been unable to match the standards shown by fellow Group I contestants Daegu and Kawasaki Frontale.

FT: United City FC 1 - 1 Beijing Guoan



United City FC settles for a draw in its first appearance in the AFC Champions League 2021. #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/oIoZYkHw15 — GMA Sports (@gmasportsph) June 26, 2021

However, they are very much on par with one another. As such, another stalemate could be on the cards, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 1-1 United City

