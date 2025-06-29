Beijing Guoan vs Yunnan Yukun Prediction and Betting Tips | June 30th 2025

The action continues in the Chinese Super League as Beijing Guoan and Yunnan Yukun lock horns at the Beijing Workers' Sports Complex on Monday. Quique Setien’s men, who are the only side yet to lose a league game this season, will be looking to keep the ball rolling and climb to the top of the table.
Beijing Guoan turned in another performance of the highest quality as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Meizhou Hakka at the Wuhua Olympic Sports Center Huitang Stadium last Wednesday.
Setien’s side have won five games on the bounce, including a nervy penalty-shootout victory over Dalian Yingbo FC in the fourth round of the FA Cup on June 21.
Beijing Guoan have picked up 35 points from their 15 Super League matches so far to sit second in the standings, three points behind first-placed Shanghai Shenhua.
Like the home side, Yunnan Yukun maintained their fine run of results in midweek when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Henan FC Jiuzu Dukang on home turf.
Jorn Andersen’s men have gone seven back-to-back games without defeat, claiming one draw and six wins, including a 2-1 victory over Shaanxi Union FC in the FA Cup fourth round on June 21.
Yunnan Yukun have won six of their 15 Super League matches so far while losing five and claiming four draws to collect 22 points and sit seventh in the standings.
Beijing Guoan vs Yunnan Yukun Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever meeting between Beijing Guoan and Yunnan Yukun, with Setien’s men claiming a 2-0 victory in February’s reverse fixture.
- Beijing Guoan are unbeaten in their last 23 matches, picking up 16 wins and seven draws since a 2-1 defeat against Shanghai Shenhua in the FA Cup back in August 2024.
- Yunnan Yukun are unbeaten in six of their last seven away games across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws since mid-April.
- Beijing Guoan are on a run of six consecutive home victories and are unbeaten in their last 13 matches at home, claiming 10 wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against Wuhan Three Towns in July 2024.
Beijing Guoan vs Yunnan Yukun Prediction
While Yunnan Yukun have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks, they have their work cut out against a well-drilled Beijing Guoan side, who are unbeaten this season.
We predict Setien’s men will continue from where they left off against Meizhou Hakka and secure all three points in front of their home supporters.
Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-1 Yunnan Yukun
Beijing Guoan vs Yunnan Yukun Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Beijing Guoan to win
Tip 2: First to score - Beijing Guoan (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Yunnan’s last seven outings)