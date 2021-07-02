BEL vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - July 2nd, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 features yet another high-profile match this weekend as Belgium take on Italy in an important quarterfinal at the Allianz Arena on Friday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this game.

Belgium are one of the favourites to win the tournament but were not at their best in their 1-0 victory against Portugal. The Red Devils have a few injury concerns at the moment and will have to work hard to win this match.

Italy, on the other hand, have one of the most impressive squads at Euro 2020 and have emerged as bonafide title contenders. The Azzurri have excelled under Roberto Mancini and hold a slight upper hand going into this fixture.

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are OUT of Belgium's quarterfinal against Italy—but manager Roberto Martinez says both could return if Belgium progress 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/6makcrofQr — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 28, 2021

Squads to choose from

Belgium (BEL)

Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen; Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel; Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu; Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Gaetano Castovilli, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium (BEL)

Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen; Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thomas Meunier; Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Leonardo Spinazzola, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Match Details

Match: Belgium (BEL) vs Italy (ITA), UEFA Euro 2020 Quarterfinal match

Date: 3rd July 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Start of Belgium’s last training session before the Italy game (15 mins open). Still no Eden Hazard or Kevin De Bruyne with the squad during the warming-up. Jason Denayer is back. #bel #ita pic.twitter.com/wpJr9ESnWG — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) July 1, 2021

Belgium (BEL) vs Italy (ITA) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Belgium (BEL) vs Italy (ITA) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard unlikely to feature in this match, Romelu Lukaku will have to step up in the final third for Belgium. Thorgan Hazard scored a brilliant goal against Portugal and could also make a difference against Italy.

Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne have made a difference for Italy on several occasions in the past and are must-haves in this team. Jorginho has become Italy's mainstay in midfield and is also an excellent pick for this team.

Chiellini and Bonucci have plenty of experience against Lukaku and Mancini will likely persist with the seasoned duo in this match. Both Thomas Meunier and Leonardo Spinazzola enjoy forward forays on the flanks and are good options in defence.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 caters to those players backing Belgium to win this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Thibaut Courtois; Leonardo Spinazzola, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Thomas Meunier; Jorginho, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Lorenzo Insigne, Romelu Lukaku (VC), Ciro Immobile (C)

Captain: Ciro Immobile (ITA), Vice-Captain: Romelu Lukaku (BEL)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Thibaut Courtois; Leonardo Spinazzola, Jan Vertonghen, Leonardo Bonucci, Thomas Meunier; Nicolo Barella, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Lorenzo Insigne (VC), Romelu Lukaku (C), Ciro Immobile

Captain: Romelu Lukaku (BEL), Vice-Captain: Lorenzo Insigne (ITA)

Also Read: Euro 2020: Paul Merson’s predictions for the quarterfinal fixtures

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi