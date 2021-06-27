BEL vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 27th, 2021

Portugal are back in action with their first knock-out fixture at UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns with Belgium at the Estadio de La Cartuja this weekend. Both teams have assembled exceptional squads and will have to work hard to win this match.

Belgium have been one of the best teams at Euro 2020 so far and have a host of match-winners in their ranks. The Red Devils managed their group games comfortably and will face a stern test this weekend.

Portugal, on the other hand, reached the knock-outs by the skin of their teeth after a thoroughly eventful draw against Germany. The reigning Euro champions can be lethal on their day but have plenty of work to do ahead of this crucial encounter.

Squads to choose from

Belgium (BEL)

Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen; Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel; Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

Portugal (POR)

Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Nelson Semedo; William Carvalho, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Pote, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva; Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Rafa Silva

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium (BEL)

Thibaut Courtois; Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld; Thomas Meunier, Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans; Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku

Portugal (POR)

Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot; Danilo Pereira, Renato Sanches, Joao Moutinho; Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo

Match Details

Match: Belgium (BEL) vs Portugal (POR), UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match

Date: 28th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest

Belgium (BEL) vs Portugal (POR) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five of Portugal's seven goals at the Euros and is a must-have for this team. The Juventus striker is on the verge of breaking Ali Daei's sensational record and could potentially have an excellent outing.

Belgium have a prolific goalscorer of their own in Romelu Lukaku and the Inter Milan man may well outscore his Serie A rival in this match. Kevin De Bruyne has also been excellent for the Red Devils and warrants a place in this team.

Renato Sanches was impressive against Germany earlier this week and will need to be at his best against Belgium's star-studded midfield. Youri Tielemans is an excellent midfielder in his own right and will have to provide ample support to De Bruyne against Portugal.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 tips the scales in favour of Portugal ahead of this important knock-out game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Thibaut Courtois; Dedryck Boyata, Thomas Meunier, Ruben Dias; Youri Tielemans, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Diogo Jota, Romelu Lukaku (VC), Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Vice-Captain: Romelu Lukaku (BEL)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Pepe, Ruben Dias; Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Romelu Lukaku (VC), Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Vice-Captain: Romelu Lukaku (BEL)

