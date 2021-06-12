BEL vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 12th, 2021

Belgium take on Russia in a Euro 2020 Group B match at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg. Belgium head into Euro 2020 as one of the favorites and will be expecting to start strongly against Russia.

Russia, on the other hand, will be buoyed by the fact that they will be playing at home. The Russians have some attacking firepower and could cause some damage through players like Artem Dzyuba and Golovin.

Belgium will be without midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel for this match. However, the Red Devils should still have enough firepower to get past the Russians and secure a win in their opening fixture at Euro 2020.

Romelu Lukaku will be the key man for Belgium while it will be interesting to see what kind of impact Eden Hazard has tonight.

Squads to choose from

Belgium (BEL)

T Courtois, S Mingolet, M Sels, T Alderweireld, J Vertonghen, J Denayer, T Meunier, T Castagne, T Vermaelen, D Boyata, E Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, N Chadli, Y Carrasco, T Hazard, A Witsel, Y Tielemans, H Vanaken, L Trossard, D Praet, R Lukaku, D Mertens, M Batshuayi, J Doku

Russia (RUS)

A Shunin, M Safonov, Y Dyupin, Y Zhirkov, M Fernandes, A Semyonov, F Kudryashov, G Dzhikiya, V Karavayev, I Diveev, D Kuzyayev, A Golovin, R Zobnin, M Ozdoyev, A Mostovoy, D Cheryshev, D Barinov, R Zhemaletdinov, D Fomin, M Mukhin, A Dzyuba, Miranchuk, A Ionov, A Zabolotny, A Sobolev, D Makarov

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium (BEL)

Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Thorgan Hazard, Romelu Lukaku

Russia (RUS)

Anton Shunin, Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Yuri Zhirkov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin, Artem Dzyuba

Match Details

Match: Belgium (BEL) vs Russia (RUS), UEFA Euro 2020 Group B match

Date: 13th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, St.Petersburg

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Belgium (BEL) vs Russia (RUS) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Belgium (BEL) vs Russia (RUS) Dream11 Suggestions

With Eden Hazard not expected to start and Kevin De Bruyne missing out, the obvious captaincy choice for this game is Romelu Lukaku. The Inter Milan superstar has been in fine form and could give Dream11 players a lot of points.

For the vice-captaincy option, Youri Tielemans can be a good option. In the absence of De Bruyne, Tielemans will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders and he could earn a lot of Dream11 points.

For Russia, Artem Dzyuba is the obvious choice to be included. Golovin also has the capability to change games and can be a good option for Dream11 players.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Shunin; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Denayer, Castagne; Tielemans (VC), Carrasco, Golovin, Ozdoyev; Lukaku (C), Dzyuba

Captain: Romelu Lukaku (BEL) Vice-Captain: Youri Tielemans (BEL)

If Eden Hazard starts

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Shunin; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Denayer, Castagne; Tielemans (VC), Eden Hazard, Golovin, Ozdoyev; Lukaku (C), Dzyuba

Captain: Romelu Lukaku (BEL) Vice-Captain: Eden Hazard (BEL)

Also Read: Paul Merson's 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Edited by Ashwin