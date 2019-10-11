Belarus v Netherlands Preview & Prediction: UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match Preview

Ryan Babel has been Netherlands' primary threat up front

The Netherlands' fate rests in their own hands at the moment. Their last-minute win against Northern Ireland means that both teams are level on 12 points along with Germany, although the Germans and the Netherlands have played a game fewer.

However, to finish in the top two of the group, the Netherlands need to win each of their three remaining matches, including the reverse fixture against Northern Ireland. In that context, while Belarus have little chance of beating this Oranje side, it's important to note that the Dutch will be under immense pressure which could hamper their performance on the night.

Kickoff Information

Date: 13 October 2019

Time: 21:30 IST

Venue: Dinamo Stadion

Referee: Tasos Sidiropoulos

Form Guide (including friendlies)

Belarus: L-L-W-L-D

Netherlands: W-L-W-W-W

Head-to-head

Belarus: 2

Netherlands: 7

Draw: 0

Key Players

Igor Stasevich

Stasevich is crucial to the way Belarus attack

The 33-year-old, who plies his trade at BATE Borisov, provides a lot of attacking impetus to this Belarus side. Their attack hasn't quite clicked recently but against a Netherlands side focussed on playing attacking football, they will fancy their chances. If they're able to create enough opportunities through the likes of Igor Stasevich and co., they may be able to spring a surprise on the group leaders.

Memphis Depay

Depay scored twice in the comeback win against Northern Ireland

The Lyon attacker has been in scintillating form for his club and has also scored in the last two fixtures for the Netherlands. He has a good record against Belarus, scoring in both of their last two meetings. There is plenty of attacking threat in this Dutch team but none more potent than Memphis Depay.

Key Match Facts

When the two sides met previously, Netherlands steamrolled Belarus 4-0, making it four consecutive wins for the Dutch against their European rivals.

Belarus' 4 points in the group have come in their last two games.

Match Prediction

Ronald Koeman's side have put together a string of positive results that has taken them ever so close to qualification for Euro 2020. If they manage to win the rest of their games, they will qualify for the marquee event. On that note, it's hard to imagine them dropping points against this Belarus side. Given the form they've showcased thus far, they should be able to dominate Belarus and emerge victorious.

Predicted score: Netherlands 4-0 Belarus