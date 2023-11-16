Belarus vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023

The action continues in Group I of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when Belarus and Andorra square off at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium on Saturday.

While the game is a dead rubber for both nations, who currently sit at the bottom of the table, the Tricolors will be looking to pick up their first win of the qualifiers.

Belarus were involved in a share of the spoils once again as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Switzerland on October 15.

Carlos Alos Ferrer’s men have now failed to win their last four outings in the qualifiers, picking up three draws and losing once since June’s 2-1 victory over Kosovo.

While Belarus will be looking to find their feet, they have managed just one win in their last seven home games while losing three and picking up three draws since the start of 2022.

Andorra, on the other hand, were denied their first win of the qualifiers last time out when they were hammered 4-0 by Romania at the National Arena.

Koldo’s men have now lost three games on the bounce and have failed to win their last 11 across all competitions, losing eight and claiming three draws since a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein in September 2022.

With just two points from eight matches, Andorra are currently rooted to the bottom of Group I, four points and one place below Saturday’s hosts.

Belarus vs Andorra Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Belarus boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Andorra have picked up just one win in that time, which came in April 2000, when they beat the Tricolors 2-0 in a friendly, while the spoils have been shared once.

Belarus are unbeaten in four of their last five games in the qualifiers, claiming three draws and one win since June.

Andorra have failed to win their last nine competitive matches, losing six and picking up three draws since their victory over Liechtenstein in the Nations League back in September 2022.

Belarus vs Andorra Prediction

Belarus will be backing themselves to return to winning ways this weekend as they take on Andorra, who are without a competitive win since last September.

While both sides have endured a forgettable campaign in the qualifiers, we predict that Belarus will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Belarus 2-0 Andorra

Belarus vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Belarus to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in Andorra’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the Tricolors’ last 10 games)