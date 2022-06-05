Belarus vs Azerbaijan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Belarus play host to Azerbaijan at the Karađorđe Stadium in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

Both sides, who fell to defeat in their group openers, will be looking to bounce back and get their campaign up and running.

Belarus were denied a dream start to their Nations League campaign as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Slovenia on Friday.

Prior to that, they picked up three consecutive friendly victories, seeing off Jordan, India and Bahrain respectively.

Belarus head into Monday’s game on a run of just one win from their last six home games, losing five in that time.

Story continues below ad

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, were left empty-handed once again as they were beaten 2-0 by Kazakhstan in Friday’s group opener.

They have now lost each of their last three games, while they remain unbeaten in 11 consecutive games across all competitions.

Azerbaijan’s last win came back in June 2021, when they saw off Belarus 2-1 in a friendly fixture.

Belarus vs Azerbaijan Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the sides. Azerbaijan boast a slightly superior record in their previous four encounters, claiming two wins. Belarus have managed one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Belarus Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Azerbaijan Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Belarus vs Azerbaijan Team News

Belarus

Off the back of an injury-free clash with Slovakia, Belarus head into Monday’s game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Story continues below ad

Azerbaijan

Like the hosts, Azerbaijan head into the game with a full strength squad and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Belarus vs Azerbaijan Predicted XI

Belarus Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pavel Pavlyuchenko; Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Politevich, Ruslan Yudenkov, Roman Begunov; Evgeniy Yablonski, Valeri Bocherov, Gleb Shevchenko; Max Ebong, Ivan Bakhar, Vladislav Klimovich

Azerbaijan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Badavi Huseynov, Bahlul Mustafazade, Hojatollah Haghverdi; Maksim Medvedev, Emin Makhmudov, Eddy Israfilov, Azer Salahli, Aleksei Isayev; Mahir Emreli, Renat Dadashov

Story continues below ad

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Belarus vs Azerbaijan Prediction

We expect Belarus and Azerbaijan to take the game to each other as they both look to make amends for their opening-day defeat. However, we are backing the hosts to return to winning ways and see off Azerbaijan, who have failed to taste victory since last June.

Prediction: Belarus 2-1 Azerbaijan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far