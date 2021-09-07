Belarus vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Belarus will face a major test of their resolve when they host heavyweights Belgium in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

Belarus lost their last game 3-2 to Wales as Gareth Bale's hat-trick handed Georgi Kondratiev's side a painful loss. Belarus led the game 2-1 until the 69th minute, but a Gareth Bale penalty followed by a volley from the Real Madrid ace sealed their fate.

Meanwhile, Belgium registered a routine 3-0 win over the Czech Republic, with Romelu Lukaku finding the back of the net in his 100th game for his country.

Eden Hazard and Alexis Saelemaekers got on the scoresheet as well, and Roberto Martinez was delighted with his team keeping a clean sheet.

Belarus vs Belgium Head-to-Head

The two sides have only played one game against each other, with Belgium winning the fixture with an emphatic 8-0 scoreline.

Belarus form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Belgium form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Belarus vs Belgium Team News

Belarus

Yahor Hatkevich won't be available for Wednesday's game after testing positive for COVID-19. All other players will be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

COVID-19: Yahor Hatkevich

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans have been ruled out due to injuries.

Jan Vertonghen and Romelu Lukaku picked up their second yellow cards in the game against Czech Republic, with the latter also complaining of a minor thigh issue.

In Lukaku's absence, the starting spot will likely go to either Christian Benteke or Michy Batshuayi. Eden Hazard could be rested, with Brighton star Leandro Trossard making the starting XI.

Injuries: Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Jan Vertonghen

Belarus vs Belgium Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Leander Dendoncker, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco; Leandro Trossard, Christian Benteke, Hans Vanaken

6’ ⚽

69’ ⚽

93’ ⚽



Gareth Bale hit a last-minute winner to complete his hat-trick and give Wales a 3-2 win vs. Belarus.



CLUTCH 😤 pic.twitter.com/nLkdlA8YOP — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 5, 2021

Belarus predicted XI (5-4-1): Sergey Chernik, Roman Begunov, Artem Rakhmanov, Maksim Shvetsov, Aleksandr Sachivko, Nikolay Zolotov; Dmitri Antilevski, Vladislav Klimovich, Nikita Korzun, Max Ebong; Vitali Lisakovich

Belarus vs Belgium Prediction

Despite missing the services of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium should be able to see off the threat of a relatively weak Belarus side. Roberto Martinez likes his team to play attacking football, and it could be a long night for the hosts.

We predict that Belgium will defeat Belarus on Wednesday.

Prediction: Belgium 2-0 Belarus

Edited by Peter P