Belarus vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Belarus and Bulgaria get their 2024 UEFA Nations League campaign underway when they square off at the ZTE Arena on Thursday. Ilian Iliev’s men have won the last two meetings between the two nations and will look to extend this impressive run.

Belarus were denied their first win in 2024 as they suffered a 4-0 defeat against Israel when the two nations met in a friendly matchup at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium on June 11.

Carlos Alos-Ferrer’s side have now gone four consecutive games without a win, losing three and claiming one draw while conceding 10 goals and failing to find the back of the net since beating Kosovo 1-0 in the European Championship qualifiers back in November 2023.

Belarus, who are currently 99th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, get their Nations League campaign underway, where they will battle Bulgaria, Luxembourg, and Northern Ireland in Group 3 of League C.

Bulgaria, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in a friendly on June 8.

With that result, Iliev’s men have now gone six straight matches without defeat across all competitions, picking up one win and five draws since a 2-0 friendly defeat against Albania in October 2024.

However, Bulgaria head into Thursday’s clash without a win in their last eight competitive games and will be looking to end this poor run.

Belarus vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Bulgaria boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, compared to Belarus’ five victories.

Bulgaria have won just one of their last 15 matches across all competitions while losing six and claiming eight draws since November 2022.

Belarus are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches, picking up two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss against Israel in September 2023.

Bulgaria have failed to win their last eight competitive matches, losing four and claiming four draws since a 1-0 victory over North Macedonia in the Nations League back in September 2022.

Belarus vs Bulgaria Prediction

While Belarus will be looking to kick off their Nations League campaign on a high, they face the stern challenge of taking on a Bulgaria side who are unbeaten in six consecutive matches.

Belarus’ form is also currently nothing to write home about and we fancy Iliev’s men to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Belarus 1-2 Bulgaria

Belarus vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bulgaria to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Belarus’ last six outings)

