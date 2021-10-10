Belarus vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Belarus and the Czech Republic are set to square off at the Kazan Central Stadium in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Monday.

Belarus suffered their fifth defeat in a row in the qualifiers in their last outing as Estonia recorded a 2-0 win, scoring twice in the second half. With this loss, they now find themselves in last place in the standings.

The Czech Republic fared a little better as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Wales. Belgium are head and shoulders above the rest in the Group E standings, so the Czech Republic will be hoping to secure at least a playoff spot now.

Belarus vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

Belarus have squared off against the Czech Republic five times so far and in these fixtures have faced consecutive defeats. Four games have come in the Euro qualifiers for the 1996 and 2004 editions, while they have met once in World Cup qualifiers as well.

They last met in the reverse fixture at Municipal Stadium in March, with the then hosts recording a narrow 1-0 win.

Belarus form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Czech Republic form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-L

Belarus vs Czech Republic Team News

Belarus

Sergey Politevich, Roman Yuzepchuk, Alexander Sachivko, Nikolay Zolotov, Roman Shvetsov, Artem Rakhmanov, Nikita Korzun, Artem Kontsevoy and Denis Grechikho are injured.

Belarus called up a reduced 21-man squad for this month's games due to the large number of injured players.

Injured: Sergey Politevich, Roman Yuzepchuk, Alexander Sachivko, Nikolay Zolotov, Roman Shvetsov, Artem Rakhmanov, Nikita Korzun, Artem Kontsevoy, Denis Grechikho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic

Jan Bořil, Vladimir Coufal, Lukáš Masopust and Petr Ševčík were ruled out of contention for these games on account of injuries. Milan Havel, Jan Kopic, Tomáš Wiesner and Jaromír Zmrha took their spots in the final squad that took on Wales on Friday.

Injured: Jan Boril, Lukas Masopust, Petr Sevcik, Vladimir Coufal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Belarus vs Czech Republic Predicted XI

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Aleš Matějů, Tomáš Kalas, Ondřej Čelůstka, Filip Novak; Tomáš Souček, Alex Král; Antonín Barák, Jakub Pesek, Adam Hlousek; Patrik Schick

Belarus predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Pavel Pavlyuchenko; Maxim Bordachev, Danila Nechaev, Kirill Pechenin; Roman Begunov, Gleb Shevchenko, Evgeni Yablonski, Vladislav Klimovich; Artem Bykov; Vitaly Lisakovich, Andrey Solovey

Belarus vs Czech Republic Prediction

Belarus have lost five games in a row, thanks in part to their defensive struggles. They have conceded 17 goals in six outings and this defensive fragility is set to be tested by an attack-minded visiting Czech side.

Also Read

The Czechs have also been able to keep just one clean sheet in the qualifying campaign. While we predict a win for the Czech Republic, the odds of them keeping a clean sheet are low.

Prediction: Belarus 1-3 Czech Republic

Edited by Peter P