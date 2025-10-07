Belarus vs Denmark Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9th 2025

Belarus will face Denmark at the ZTE Arena on Thursday in another round of their UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The White Wings have endured an unsurprisingly difficult start to their qualifying campaign and sit rock-bottom in Group C with no points after two games.

They opened their group with a 5-1 demolition at the hands of Greece a month ago. They then faced Scotland in game two and lost 2-0 with an own goal from Zakhar Volkov midway through the second half sealing the Belarusians' fate.

Denmark, meanwhile, were held to a disappointing goalless draw in their group opener against Scotland at Parken in Copenhagen. They however did a professional job in their second game as they beat Greece 3-0 on the road featuring goals from three different players including Barcelona man Andreas Christensen with the defender netting his first international goal since 2022.

The Red and Whites sit atop their group with four points from an obtainable six and will be targeting maximum points on Thursday as they continue their hunt for a third straight World Cup appearance.

Belarus vs Denmark Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Belarus and Denmark, and their first of the 21st century. Denmark are undefeated in their previous two matchups picking up a win and a draw.

The two teams last faced off in a European Championship qualifying clash back in June 1999 which De Rød-Hvide won 1-0.

Belarus have the worst offensive and defensive records in Group C so far with just one goal scored and seven conceded in two matches.

Of the 54 teams participating in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, Denmark are one of just six teams yet to concede a goal.

Belarus vs Denmark Prediction

The White Wings are on a three-game losing streak, conceding 11 goals in that period. They are massive underdogs heading into this one and have no home advantage to rely on with the game set to take place in Hungary.

De Rød-Hvide have won three of their last four matches after winning just one of their previous six. They sit 80 places above their midweek opponents in the FIFA Rankings and should have little trouble winning this one.

Prediction: Belarus 0-3 Denmark

Belarus vs Denmark Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Denmark to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last seven matches)

