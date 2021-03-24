Belarus vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Belarus host Estonia on Saturday in the first match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

The two teams have been drawn in a tough group along with Wales and European heavyweights Belgium. Neither Belarus nor Estonia are expected to make the cut for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

At best, they will both be looking to finish third in the group and will see their opponents in this fixture as their direct competition for that objective.

Estonia had a forgettable 2020, failing to win a single game since August while losing four out of seven across the entire year.

Belarus vs Estonia Head-to-Head

Recent form undoubtedly favors the home team. Belarus come into this fixture on the back of two wins in their last five European friendlies since October.

Nonetheless, this fixture historically favors the visitors who have won four out of the eight matches they have played against Belarus. The last match between the two countries in October 2019 ended in a draw.

Belarus Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Estonia Form Guide: D-L-L-D-D

Belarus vs Estonia Team News

Belarus

Mikhael Markhel will be without star midfielder Igor Stasevich following an injury in his last game for Belarussian outfit Shakhtyor. Apart from that, Belarus have a strong lineup available for Saturday's qualification fixture.

Injured: Igor Stasevich

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Estonia

Forward Rauno Sappinen is doubtful for Saturday's match as he carries a niggle from his last international friendly against Georgia.

He was substituted after 86 minutes and has not played a single game for his club, FC Flora Tallinn, since suffering the injury.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Rauno Sappinen

Belarus vs Estonia Predicted XI

Belarus Predicted XI: Sergey Ignatovich, Denis Laptev, Ivan Bakhar, Roman Yuzepchuk, Roman Begunov, Nikita Naumov, Kirill Pechenin, Vladislav Klimovich, Denis Polyakov, Aleksandr Sachivk

Estonia Predicted XI: Marko Meerits, Pavel Marin, Frank Liivak, Henrik Purg, Michael Lilander, Erik Sorga, Karl Jacob Hein, Konstantin Vassiljev, Joonas Tamm, Markus Soomets

Belarus vs Estonia Prediction

Belarus have been in better form of late and should feel a sense of confidence ahead of this encounter.

Meanwhile, Estonia have been suffering from a serious loss of form recently. Despite boasting a healthier head-to-head record against Belarus, a win against Belarus in this match would be a big upset.

We expect Belarus to comfortably win this tie.

Prediction: Belarus 2-0 Estonia