Belarus and Israel return to action in the in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they square off at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium on Friday (June 16).

Both nations failed to win their first two games in Group I and will look to get their campaign back on track. Belarus suffered a second straight defeat in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, as they were beaten 2-1 by Romania in March.

Georgi Kondratyev’s side have lost their last three games, including a 5-0 thrashing against Switzerland in their Group I opener on March 25. Belarus have failed to win nine of their last ten outings since March, with a 1-0 friendly win over Syria in November 2022 being the exception.

Israel, meanwhile, were denied their first win of the qualifiers last time out, as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Switzerland. Before that, the Blues and Whites came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Kosovo at the Bloomfield Stadium in their group opener on March 23.

With one point from a possible six, Israel are fifth in Group I, just above Belarus, who're yet to pick up any points.

Belarus vs Israel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from their last five meetings, Israel hold a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Belarus have picked up two wins in that period, including a 2-1 win in their last meeting in November 2012.

Kondratyev’s men are on a three-game losing streak and have failed to win nine of their last ten games, losing six since June 2022.

Israel are winless in seven of their last eight away games since September 2021, losing six.

Belarus vs Israel Prediction

Belarus and Israel will look to get up and running in Group I after a slow start to their campaign. Kondratyev’s men boast a more experienced and superior squad, so they should claim a narrow win at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium.

Prediction: Belarus 1-2 Israel

Belarus vs Israel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Israel

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in nine of Israel’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in nine of the Blues and Whites’ last ten outings.)

