Belarus vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2024

Belarus and Israel return to action on Tuesday when they lock horns in a friendly at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium. Both sides met in the European Championship qualifiers back in 2023, with Carlos Alos Ferrer’s men suffering defeats both home and away.

Belarus were outplayed and outclassed by Russia on Friday as they suffered a 4-0 defeat when the two nations squared off at the Stadyen Dynama.

Ferrer’s side have now failed to win their three matches since the turn of the year, losing twice and claiming one draw while conceding six goals and failing to find the back of the net so far.

Next up for Belarus is the challenge of taking on Israel, who they met in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers last year, losing both home and away encounters.

Israel, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat against Hungary at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium on Saturday.

Before that, Ran Ben Simon’s men suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Iceland in the Euro 2024 playoff semi-finals on March 21.

Israel have now failed to win five of their last six matches across all competitions — losing four and claiming one draw — with a 2-0 victory over Andorra on November 21 being the exception.

Belarus vs Israel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Israel boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Belarus have picked up two wins in that time, with their most recent victory coming in November 2013, when they beat Simon’s men 2-1 in a friendly.

Israel have won just one of their most recent six friendly matches while losing four and picking up one draw since March 2022.

Belarus are currently on a run of four straight friendlies without a win, losing three and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory over Syria in November 2022.

Belarus vs Israel Prediction

Having both lost their most recent outings, Belarus and Israel will head into Tuesday’s game looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Both sides are evenly matched and we predict they will settle for a share of the spoils at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium.

Prediction: Belarus 1-1 Israel

Belarus vs Israel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Belarus’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of Belarus’ last five outings)