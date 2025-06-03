Belarus vs Kazakhstan Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th June 2025 

Belarus host Kazakhstan at the Borisov Arena in Barysaw on Thursday in an international friendly, looking to extend their winning run in 2025 to three games. Ranked 98th in the world, the White Wings started the year with a crushing 5-0 victory over Tajikistan, with all their goals coming after the hour mark. Next, they faced Azerbaijan and won 2-0. Interestingly, Belarus had another second-half revival as both their goals came after the interval.

Having won just once in eight outings throughout 2024, it's safe to say the eastern European nation has turned their fortunes around this year in style.

Head coach Carlos Alós has called-up 24 players for this month's double-header against Kazakhstan and Russia, including key forward Vitaly Lisakovich. The Russian-based star has netted seven goals from 24 games.

Dinamo Mink defender Pavel Apetenok is the only uncapped player in the squad and he will be looking to make his international debut this month.

On the other hand, the Kazakhs have played twice as many games as Belarus this year (excluding the Hybrid Friendly against Uzbek club, Lokomotiv Tashkent) - winning and losing twice each.

Following the friendly on Thursday, the Hawks resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a fixture against North Macedonia on 9 June.

Belarus vs Kazakhstan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in history, with Belarus winning four times and losing just once.

Interestingly, Kazakhstan's only win in the fixture came in their most recent encounter, a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Nations League in September 2022.

After going the entire 2024 without a single victory, Kazakhstan have picked up two wins in four games so far in 2025.

Belarus have won both their games so far in 2025: 5-0 vs Tajikistan and 2-0 vs Azerbaijan.

The White Wolves are ranked 98th in the world, while the Kazakhs are 15 places adrift of them.

Belarus vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Belarus have seen a better 2025 overall, but Kazakhstan have played more games. The erratic nature of their results, though, doesn't tilt the balance in their favor.

We expect a close encounter here with the home side prevailing narrowly.

Prediction: Belarus 2-1 Kazakhstan

Belarus vs Kazakhstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Belarus to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

