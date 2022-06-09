Belarus vs Kazakhstan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Seeking to make it three wins from three and extend their lead at the top of Group C3, Kazakhstan visit the Karađorđe Stadium to face Belarus on Friday.

The White Wings, who are yet to taste victory in the UEFA Nations League, will look to end this dry spell and get their campaign up and running.

Belarus were denied their first win in the Nations League as they played out a goalless draw with Azerbaijan on Monday.

Prior to that, they saw their three-game winning streak come to an end courtesy of a 1-0 loss to Slovakia in last week’s group opener.

Belarus are now winless in six of their last seven games across all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw in that time.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan maintained their perfect start to the campaign as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Slovakia last time out.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last five games, claiming four wins and one draw in that time.

Kazakhstan’s last defeat came back in November 2021, when they were thrashed 8-0 by France in the World Cup qualifiers.

Belarus vs Kazakhstan Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the two sides. Belarus have been imperious in their previous five encounters, claiming four wins in that time. The spoils have been shared on one occasion.

Belarus Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Kazakhstan Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Belarus vs Kazakhstan Team News

Belarus

Twenty-four-year-old defender Zakhar Volkov is a doubt for the hosts after coming off injured in the 34th minute against Azerbaijan last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Zakhar Volkov

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Belarus vs Kazakhstan Predicted XI

Belarus Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pavel Pavlyuchenko; Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Politevich, Max Ebong; Danila Nechaev, Evgeniy Yablonski, Valeri Bocherov, Gleb Shevchenko; Artem Bykov, Andrey Solovei, Vladislav Malkevich

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (4-5-1): Igor Shatskiy; Mikhail Gabyshev, Sergiy Malyi, Aleksandr Marochkin, Nuraly Alip; Timur Dosmagambetov, Elkhan Astanov, Islambek Kuat, Aslan Darabayev, Ramazan Orazov; Abat Aimbetov

Belarus vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Kazakhstan head into the game in fine form, claiming four wins and one draw from their last five outings. Meanwhile, Belarus have struggled for results on home turf, where they have lost five of their last seven games.

We predict a cagey affair on Thursday, with the visitors claiming a slender victory.

Prediction: Belarus 1-2 Kazakhstan

