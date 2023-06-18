Belarus vs Kosovo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19, 2023

Belarus welcome Kosovo to the Szusza Ferenc Stadion in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying on Monday.

Both teams are winless in three games, with Belarus drawing all three and Kosovo losing all three. Belarus suffered a 2-1 defeat against Israel in their previous outing. Max Ebong opened the scoring in the 16th minute, but Israel scored late through Shon Weissman and Oscar Gloukh.

Kosovo, meanwhile, drew goalless against Romania on Friday to drop to fourth place in Group I. They're the only team in the qualifiers to have drawn three games. Belarus, meanwhile, are one of five teams to have lost all three games and are bottom of Group I.

Belarus vs Kosovo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Belarus have lost their last four games across competitions, failing to score twice in that period.

They're winless in five home outings, losing three and failing to score in as many.

Kosovo have drawn their last five games across competitions, with four games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

They have won once in seven games across competitions.

Both teams have scored two goals in three games Belarus have the third-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding nine goals, while Kosovo have shipped two goals.

Belarus vs Kosovo Prediction

Belarus ave endured a poor run recently, with one win in 11 games across competitions. At home, they have just one win in ten games. They have scored just three goals in their last eight home outings.

Kosovo, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six games across competitions, drawing five. They have scored and conceded twice in three qualifying games. Considering the current form of bothmteams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Belarus 1-1 Kosovo

Belarus vs Kosovo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

