Belarus vs Montenegro Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Belarus and Montenegro go head-to-head in a thrilling friendly matchup at the Mardan Sports Complex on Thursday.

Carlos Alos-Ferrer's men have failed to win their last four games against the visitors and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this dry spell.

Belarus wrapped up their 2024 European Championship qualification campaign last time out when they scraped a 1-0 victory over Kosovo.

Despite winning their final two games in the qualifiers, Alos-Ferrer’s men finished fourth in Group I, five points adrift of second-placed Switzerland.

Belarus will now look to make it three wins on the bounce for the first time since March 2022 and begin the new year as they mean to go on.

Like Belarus, Montenegro brought their Euro 2024 qualifiers to an end last time out when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Hungary.

After a solid qualifying campaign, a run of two defeats in their final three games saw Robert Prosinečki’s side miss out on a place in Germany as they finished third in Group G, three points adrift of second-placed Serbia.

While Montenegro will look to begin the new year on a high, they have failed to win their last three games on the road, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory in Bulgaria in March 2023.

Belarus vs Montenegro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between Belarus and Montenegro, with Prosinečki’s men claiming two wins and two draws in their previous four encounters.

Belarus are unbeaten in their last four matches, picking up two wins and two draws since September’s 1-0 loss against Israel.

Montenegro have won just one of their most recent four friendly matches while losing twice and claiming two draws since March 2022.

Belarus have won four of their last five friendly matches, with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Oman on November 20 being the exception.

Belarus vs Montenegro Prediction

Off the back of two impressive wins, Belarus will head into Thursday’s tie with confidence as they look to keep the juggernaut rolling. However, Montenegro boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we see them claiming a narrow victory at the Mardan Sports Complex.

Prediction: Belarus 1-2 Montenegro

Belarus vs Montenegro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montenegro to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of Montenegro’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of Montenegro’s last seven outings)