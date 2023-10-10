Belarus vs Romania Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2023

Belarus and Romania go head-to-head at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium in Group I of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Thursday.

Edward Iordanescu’s men are one of 11 nations who are still unbeaten in the qualifiers and will be looking to strengthen their stake for a place in Germany.

Belarus failed to get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Israel on September 12.

Prior to that, Carlos Alos Ferrer's men snapped their four-game losing streak courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Kosovo on June 18, three months before playing out a goalless draw with Andora.

With four points from six matches, Belarus are currently fifth in Group I, level on points with fourth-placed Kosovo.

Elsewhere, Romania turned in another impressive team performance as they picked up a 2-0 victory over 10-man Kosovo.

The Tricolorii have now gone unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, picking up four wins and three draws since a 2-1 friendly loss against Slovenia in November 2022.

With 12 points from six matches, Romania are currently second in Group I, just two points behind first-placed Switzerland.

Belarus vs Romania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Romania have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from the last seven meetings between the sides.

Belarus are yet to taste victory against the Tricolorii since their first meeting in February 2004, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Romania are unbeaten in their last eight competitive matches, claiming four wins and four draws since a 3-0 loss against Montenegro in the Nations League back in June 2022.

Ferrer’s men are winless in six of their last seven matches across all competitions, losing five and picking up one draw since November 2022.

Belarus vs Romania Prediction

Romania have been impressive in their quest for a place in Germany and will look to leapfrog Switzerland to first place on Thursday. Iordanescu’s men take on a floundering Belarus side who have won just once in their six matches this year, and we are backing Romania to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Belarus 1-3 Romania

Belarus vs Romania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Romania to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six clashes)