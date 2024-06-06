Belarus vs Russia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2024

Belarus and Russia return to action on Friday when they go head-to-head in a friendly at the Stadyen Dynama. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since June 2015, when Valeriy Karpin’s men secured a 4-2 friendly victory at the Arena Khimki.

Belarus failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Malta at the Ta' Qali National Stadium on March 26.

This followed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Montenegro on March 21 which saw their run of two back-to-back victories come to an end.

Next up for Belarus is an opposing side who are unbeaten in three of their last four meetings in this fixture, claiming two wins and one draw since May 1999.

Meanwhile, Russia maintained their fine run of results as they cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Serbia in a friendly back in March.

Karpin’s men have now gone unbeaten in five consecutive matches, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 friendly defeat against Egypt in September 2023.

Russia head into the weekend without a win in their last six away matches and will be looking to end this poor run.

Belarus vs Russia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the two nations, with Russia claiming two wins in their previous four encounters.

Belarus’ only victory in this fixture came in May 2002, when they beat Karpin’s men on penalties in the LG Cup, while the spoils have been shared once.

Russia have lost just once in their last 12 outings across all competitions while picking up five wins and six draws since the start of 2022.

Belarus are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and three draws since October 2023.

Belarus vs Russia Prediction

Belarus and Russia head into Friday’s game on a fine run of results and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Stadyen Dynama. However, given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Karpin’s men to come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Belarus 1-2 Russia

Belarus vs Russia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Russia to win

Tip 2: First to score - Russia (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of Russia’s last six matches)