Belarus vs Scotland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Belarus and Scotland will be aiming to secure their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at ZTE Arena on Monday. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since October 2005, when Carlos Alos Ferrer’s men secured a 1-0 victory in Glasgow.
Belarus were denied a dream start to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday when they fell to a humbling 5-1 defeat against Greece at the Karaiskakis Stadium.
Before that, Ferrer’s side picked up three wins from the first three games in 2025 before suffering a 4-1 friendly loss at the hands of Russia on June 10.
While Belarus will be looking to bounce back from the midweek result against Greece, next up is the challenge of an opposing side that they have failed to get the better of in three of their previous four encounters.
Despite seeing less than 30% of the ball possession, Scotland turned in a defensive show of class last time out as they held on to see out a goalless draw against Denmark at Parken Park.
This followed a 4-0 friendly victory over Liechtenstein at Rheinpark Stadion on June 9, a result which saw Steve Clarke’s side’s run of two consecutive defeats come to an end.
With Friday’s stalemate, Scotland are unbeaten in each of their last four matches on the road (3W, 1D) and will be looking to get their qualifying campaign up and running at ZTE Arena.
Belarus vs Scotland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With two wins from the last four meetings between the sides, Scotland hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Belarus have picked up one win in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.
- Scotland have lost just one of the most recent six competitive games while picking up two wins and three draws since October 2024.
- Belarus have failed to taste victory in any of their last five competitive matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in September 2024.
Belarus vs Scotland Prediction
Scotland withstood a barrage of attacks from Denmark to leave with a point on Friday and will be backing themselves against an inferior Belarus side, who have failed to win their last five competitive games.
Ferrer’s men were outclassed by Greece last time out and we see them struggling on Monday once again.
Prediction: Belarus 1-2 Scotland
Belarus vs Scotland Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Scotland to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Belarus’ last five matches)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the hosts’ last five games)