Belarus vs Slovakia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Belarus and Slovakia square off in their UEFA Nations League group stage fixture on Friday at Karađorđe Stadium in Serbia.

The two teams have been drawn alongside Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in Group 3 of League C. With only one promotion spot available, each game holds significance for the teams.

Belarus head into the game in decent form, having defeated India and Bahrain in friendly fixtures in March. They managed to keep a clean sheet in both the games.

Slovakia have had just one loss in their last five games across all competitions and secured a 2-0 win against Finland in a friendly fixture in March.

Belarus vs Slovakia Head-to-Head

The two sides have met three times across all competitions so far. One meeting took place in an international friendly game in 1996, while they also met twice in Euro 2016 qualifiers.

The three games have produced conclusive results, with one win for Belarus and Slovakia securing two wins against their eastern rivals.

Belarus form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Slovakia form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Belarus vs Slovakia Team News

Belarus

A 27-man squad has been training at the ABFF football field for the upcoming games. Of the initial squad named by head coach Georgi Kondratiev, Oleksandr Selyava has been replaced by Yegor Bogomolsky in the final selection that will travel to Serbia on account of an injury.

Injured: Oleksandr Selyava

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Slovakia

Marek Hamsik announced his retirement from international football last month and will play no part in the upcoming games. Dávid Hancko withdrew from the initial 26-man squad due to personal reasons. Matúš Bero is nursing a knock and his involvement in the match remains doubtful.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Matúš Bero

Unavailable: Dávid Hancko

Belarus vs Slovakia Predicted XIs

Belarus (3-5-2): Pavel Pavlyuchenko (GK); Maksim Shetsov, Danila Nechaev, Ruslan Yudenkov; Roman Begunov, Dmitry Antilevski, Vladislav Klimovich, Yevgeny Yablonski, Dmitry Bessmertny; Valery Bocherov, Andrey Solovey.

Slovakia (4-2-3-1): Dominik Takáč (GK); Norbert Gyömbér, Milan Škriniar, Ľubomír Šatka, Martin Koscelník; Stanislav Lobotka, Tomáš Suslov; Ondrej Duda, Patrik Hrošovský, Albert Rusnák; Róbert Boženík

Belarus vs Slovakia Prediction

Sokoli have an advantage in terms of squad quality against the White Wings, with players like Škriniar, Lobotka and Rusnak looking to make their international experience count here.

The game is taking place at a neutral venue, so there's no home advantage for Belarus and we expect them to fall short of picking up a win here.

Prediction: Belarus 1-2 Slovakia

