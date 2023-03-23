Belarus vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023

Belarus welcome Switzerland to the Karadorde Stadium in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying opener on Saturday (March 25).

The hosts have not qualified for the finals before, while Switzerland have made it past the qualifiers in their last two attempts. Belarus are playing their first game since a 2-0 friendly defeat to Oman in November. Switzerland, meanwhile, are taking to the pitch for the first time since a 6-1 drubbing against Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Belarus made the playoffs last time and will look to take a step further and secure qualification into the finals.

Belarus vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times, with two of them coming in the Euro qualifiers.

Switzerland have a 100% record against the hosts and have kept a clean sheet every time.

They last squared off in an international friendly in 2017, which ended in a 1-0 win for Switzerland.

Belarus have just one win in their last eight games across competitions.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight home games, losing five times.

The visitors have suffered five defeats and have had five wins in their last ten games.

Switzerland have struggled in recent away games, with just two wins in their last nine outings and losing six times.

Switzerland outscored Belarus 19-6 in the qualifying campaign last time and also had a better defensive record, conceding 11 fewer goals (6)..

Belarus vs Switzerland Prediction

Belarus have struggled against Switzerland and are yet to open their account. The hosts have failed to score in two of their last three home games as well.

Switzerland have the upper hand in terms of quality. Although key players like Breel Embolo and Xherdan Shaqiri had to withdraw from the squad due to injury, they're expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Belarus 0-2 Switzerland

Belarus vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Switzerland

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ruben Vargas to score or assist any time - Yes

