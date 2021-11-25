Belenenses vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Belenenses will host Benfica in a Primeira Liga matchday 12 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a spectacular 5-3 victory over Caldas in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal. Pedro Nuno scored a brace to help his side edge the eight-goal thriller and secure progress to the next round.

Benfica held Barcelona to a goalless draw at Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The stalemate means the Eagles are still in the running to qualify for the knockout round ahead of matchday six.

They will turn their attention to domestic action where they currently sit in third place on 28 points. Saturday's hosts are in the relegation zone due to an inferior goal difference.

Belenenses vs Benfica Head-to-Head

The capital side have 28 wins from their last 41 matches against Belenenses. Eight matches ended in a draw while the home side were victorious on just five occasions.

Their most recent competitive meeting came in March when Haris Seferovic scored a second-half brace to guide Benfica to a 3-0 away victory. They also met in a friendly in August that ended in a goalless stalemate.

Belenenses form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Benfica form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Belenenses vs Benfica Team News

Belenenses

Luiz Felipe, Sandro, Rafael Camacho, Francisco Teixeira, Jordan Van der Gaag and Alisson Safira are out with injuries for the game.

Injuries: Luiz Felipe, Sandro, Rafael Camacho, Francisco Teixeira, Jordan Van der Gaag, Alisson Safira

Suspension: None

Benfica

Lucas Verissimo (knee), Gil Dias (muscle), Diogo Goncalves, Nemanja Radonjic (thigh) and Rodrigo Pinho are all unavailable due to injuries. Paulo Bernardo missed the last match due to COVID-19 and is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Lucas Verissimo, Gil Dias, Diogo Goncalves, Nemanja Radonjic, Rodrigo Pinho

Doubtful: Paulo Bernardo

Suspension: None

Belenenses vs Benfica Predicted XI

Belenenses Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luis Nunes (GK); Tomas Ribeiro, Danny Henriques, Yohan Tavares; Chima Akas, Thibang Phete, Afonso Sousa, Andrija Lukovic, Carraca; Pedro Nuno, Abel Camara

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Andre Almeida; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

Belenenses vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica need the win to keep pace with Porto and Sporting Lisbon at the summit in the race for the title. The visitors are likely to impose their authority early on while Belenenses will likely sit back and attempt to hit on the break.

The difference in quality between the two sides is evident and barring an unlikely upset, Benfica should cruise to victory.

Prediction: Belenenses 0-3 Benfica

Edited by Shardul Sant