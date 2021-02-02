Belenenses vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Belenenses host Porto in their upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Thursday night at the Estádio Nacional.

The reigning champions have lost just once in 2021, with that loss coming against league leaders Sporting. They have kept a clean sheet in their three games since.

The hosts have just two wins in 2021 and suffered a 2-0 loss to Santa Clara in their previous outing.

Belenenses vs Porto Head-to-Head

Belenenses have taken on Porto 54 times across all competitions. They are winless against the Dragões in their last six attempts, with their last win coming in 2018.

As expected, Porto have been the dominant side in this fixture and have 36 wins to their name. The hosts have won only five times against the visitors and 13 games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the 2019-20 Primeira Liga campaign in August at the Estádio do Dragão. Porto recorded an emphatic 5-0 win in that encounter.

Belenenses form guide across all competitions: L-L-W-L-W

Porto form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-L-D

Belenenses vs Porto Team News

Belenenses

For the hosts, Nilton Varela, Chima Akas, and Edouardo Kau are all expected to miss out due to injuries.

Afonso Sousa recovered from COVID-19 in time for the game at Santa Clara last time around and made an appearance from the bench. He is expected to start against Porto in this crucial tie.

Manager Petit will also be able to welcome back Miguel Cardoso after the winger served his one-game suspension.

Injuries: Nilton Varela, Chima Akas, Edouardo Kau

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Porto

Chancel Mbemba has returned from a long injury spell

Porto manager Sérgio Conceição is expected to be without the services of Otaviao, Mouhamed Mbaye, and Ivan Marcano for this trip to Lisbon. All three are recovering from their respective injuries.

Joao Mario and Romário Baró are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: Ivan Marcano, Otavio, Mouhamed Mbaye

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Unavailable (due to COVID-19): Joao Mario, Romário Baró

Belenenses vs Porto Predicted XI

Belenenses Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Stanislav Kritsyuk; Tomas Ribeiro, Henrique, Gonçalo Silva; Ruben Lima, Afonso Taira, Caue da Silva, Tiago Esgaio; Silvestre Varela, Miguel Cardoso; Mateo Cassierra

Porto Predicted XI (4-2-2): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Wilson Manafá; Sergio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Jesus Corona, Luis Díaz; Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Belenenses vs Porto Prediction

Belenenses are the only team in the Portuguese top-flight to have scored less than 10 goals this term. Despite a lack of attacking threat, they have stayed above the relegation zone, much to everyone's surprise.

A solid defensive display may be the reason for their 12th place in the league standings. They have conceded only 14 goals thus far.

Porto are the top-scoring side in the division, having scored 39 goals. They are unbeaten in the league since October. With almost a full squad available for this game, they are likely to stretch their unbeaten streak on Thursday.

We predict a win for the visitors thanks to their better goal-scoring form and the hosts' poor display in front of goal.

Prediction: Belenenses 0-2 Porto