Belenenses vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Belenenses are set to play Porto at the Jamor National Sports Center on Sunday in the Primeira Liga.

Belenenses come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Rui Pedro Silva's Famalicao in the league. A second-half goal from Brazilian centre-back Riccieli sealed the deal for Famalicao.

Porto, on the other hand, beat Alvaro Pacheco's Vizela 3-1 in the quarter-final of the Taca de Portugal. Goals from Colombian midfielder Mateus Uribe, young midfielder Fabio Vieira and Brazilian attacker Evanilson secured the win for Sergio Conceicao's Porto. Experienced Brazilian forward Cassiano scored the consolation goal for Vizela.

Belenenses vs Porto Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Porto hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost one and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Primeira Liga, with Porto beating Belenenses 2-0. Goals from Spanish striker Toni Martinez and Colombian winger Luis Diaz ensured victory for Porto.

Belenenses form guide in the Primeira Liga: L-W-L-L-L

Porto form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Belenenses vs Porto Team News

Belenenses

Belenenses will be without young winger Rafael Camacho and midfielder Francisco Teixeira. There are doubts over the availability of Nigerian left-back Chima Akas.

Injured: Francisco Teixeira, Rafael Camacho

Doubtful: Chima Akas

Suspended: None

Porto

Meanwhile, Porto manager Sergio Conceicao will be unable to call upon the services of veteran Spanish defender Ivan Marcano, veteran centre-back Pepe and full-back Wilson Manafa. There are doubts over the availability of forward Joao Mario. Nigeria international Zaidu Sanusi is representing his nation at AFCON.

Injured: Ivan Marcano, Wilson Manafa, Pepe

Doubtful: Joao Mario

Suspended: None

Not available: Zaidu Sanusi

Belenenses vs Porto Predicted XI

Belenenses Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luiz Felipe, Diogo Calila, Yohan Tavares, Tomas Ribeiro, Nilton Varela, Jordan van der Gaag, Sphephelo Sithole, Andrija Lukovic, Alioune Ndour, Alisson Safira, Pedro Nuno

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa, Marko Grujic, Chancel Mbemba, Fabio Cardoso, Wendell, Francisco Conceicao, Mateus Uribe, Bruno Costa, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martinez

Belenenses vs Porto Prediction

Belenenses are bottom of the league table, and have lost four of their last five league games. They are four points behind 16th-placed Famalicao, and on current form look set to play in the second division next season.

Porto, on the other hand, are top of the league table, three points ahead of 2nd-placed Sporting CP. Mexico international Jesus Corona looks set to join Sevilla soon, while Colombian star Luis Diaz has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool recently.

Porto will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Belenenses 0-2 Porto

