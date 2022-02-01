Belenenses vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Belenenses and Sporting Lisbon clash at the National Sports Center Jamor on Wednesday in the Primeira Liga as both sides aim to return to winning ways.

The hosts are languishing at the foot of the table with just two wins and 12 points from 19 games, five off safety.

Lisbon, the defending champions, have seen their campaign stutter of late with two defeats in their last three league games.

It's left the Lions trailing leaders Porto by nine points, albeit with a game in hand.

However, confidence is still running high in the camp following a 2-1 defeat of Benfica in the Taca da Liga final on Sunday.

Belenenses vs Sporting Lisbon Head-To-Head

Sporting have won 32 of their last 46 meetings with Belenenses, who've won only five times in the process.

In fact, their last victory in the fixture came back in May 2017.

Belenenses Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W

Sporting Lisbon Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Belenenses vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Belenenses

Chico Teixeira and Rafael Camacho are both out injured while Chima Akas is suspended from the clash after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign in their last outing.

Tomas Ribeiro left the side to join Swiss team Grasshopper.

On the bright side, Yaya Sithole is available for selection again and could start in midfield.

Injured: Chico Teixeira, Rafael Camacho

Suspended: Chima Akas

Unavailable: None

Sporting CP

The Lions won't be able to call upon Sebastian Coates, who's currently away on international duty with Uruguay.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has everyone else available for the clash.

Pedro Porro came off the bench to assist the winner against Benfica in the cup final on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sebastian Coates

Belenenses vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Belenenses (3-5-2): Luiz Felipe; Danny Henriques, Yohan Tavares, Carraca; Diogo Calila, Andrijia Lukovic, Yaya, Afonso Sousa, Nilton Varela; Alisson Safira, Pedro Nuno.

Sporting Lisbon (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Goncalo Inacio, Luis Neto, Zouhair Feddal; Pedro Porro, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Matheus Reis; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia.

Belenenses vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Belenenses secured a valuable draw in their last outing but remain at the bottom of the league standings and deeply mired in a relegation scramble.

Sporting, who've lost two of their last three clashes, cannot afford to drop more points in their race to keep up with leaders Porto.

The away team should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Belenenses 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

Edited by Peter P