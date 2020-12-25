Belenenses vs Sporting prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Belenenses will entertain league leaders Sporting in their Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Sunday night.

Sporting are the only undefeated team in the Portuguese top-flight this season and have a two-point advantage over fierce rivals Benfica, while the hosts are in the 10th position with 11 points to their name.

Work never stops ⚽️



🔜 BSADSCP

Belenenses vs Sporting Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met 52 times since 1990. Sporting have been hugely dominant in this fixture, winning 38 games, while the hosts have only been victorious five times against the Lisbon giants. Nine encounters between the two sides have ended in draws.

The visitors are on a five-game winning streak against the hosts and recorded their biggest win in the fixture in their trip to the Estádio Nacional in 2019, beating Belenenses 8-1 in the 2019-20 campaign.

Belenenses form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Sporting form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Belenenses vs Sporting Team News

Belenenses have a few injury concerns as defenders Gonçalo Silva, Eduardo Kau, Chima Akas and Nilton Varela look set to miss out due to injuries.

Manager Petit will also be without goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk and defender Thibang Phete, with the pair suspended for the visit of Sporting.

🇿🇦 | Thibang Phete (26) was red carded in the 90+7 minute while 🇿🇦 Sphephelo Sithole (21) lasted 86 minute for Belenenses SAD as they lost 1-0 against Maritimo in 🇵🇹 Portugal: Primeira Liga encounter

Injuries: Gonçalo Silva, Eduardo Kau, Chima Akas, Nilton Varela

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Stanislav Kritsyuk, Thibang Phete

Jovane Cabral has returned to training but remains a doubt for the game.

Sporting

The league leaders will be without defender Stefan Ristovski, who will have to play with the B team before being reinstated into the main team. Striker Jovane Cabral is a doubt after he resumed partial training earlier this week.

24 - Sporting CP have scored 24 goals in the Primeira Liga this season; the last time they have scored more at the end of the first 10 league rounds was back in 1990/91 (25 goals). Roar.

Injuries: Stefan Ristovski

Doubtful: Jovane Cabral

Suspensions: None

Belenenses vs Sporting Predicted XI

Belenenses Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andre Moreira; Tomas Ribeiro, Henrique, Diogo Calila; Ruben Lima, Afonso Taira, Caue da Silva, Tiago Esgaio; Silvestre Varela, Miguel Cardoso; Mateo Cassierra

Sporting Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal; Vitorino Antunes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Mattheus Nunes; Pedro Gonçalves

Belenenses vs Sporting Prediction

Sporting have had a very strong start to their Primeira Liga 2020-21 campaign and are unbeaten in the 10 games so far. They have scored 24 goals and conceded just seven times, which is the joint-best defensive record in the league.

Belenenses have also conceded just seven times but have struggled in front of goal, making the net bulge just five times in ten outings. They'll have to rely on their defensive solidity against the leaders but have their regular goalkeeper suspended for the game and a host of defenders ineligible as well.

𝔸𝕟𝕠𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣 𝕠𝕟𝕖 😎
Pedro Pereira recebeu o prémio de Melhor Jogador do mês de Novembro

Pedro Goncalves is the league's top scorer with 10 goals and could be on target here after producing a rare blank in his previous outing.

Prediction: Belenenses 0-2 Sporting