Belenenses vs Sporting prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Belenenses will entertain league leaders Sporting in their Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Sunday night.
Sporting are the only undefeated team in the Portuguese top-flight this season and have a two-point advantage over fierce rivals Benfica, while the hosts are in the 10th position with 11 points to their name.
Belenenses vs Sporting Head-to-Head
The two clubs have met 52 times since 1990. Sporting have been hugely dominant in this fixture, winning 38 games, while the hosts have only been victorious five times against the Lisbon giants. Nine encounters between the two sides have ended in draws.
The visitors are on a five-game winning streak against the hosts and recorded their biggest win in the fixture in their trip to the Estádio Nacional in 2019, beating Belenenses 8-1 in the 2019-20 campaign.
Belenenses form guide: W-L-W-D-W
Sporting form guide: W-W-W-D-W
Belenenses vs Sporting Team News
Belenenses have a few injury concerns as defenders Gonçalo Silva, Eduardo Kau, Chima Akas and Nilton Varela look set to miss out due to injuries.
Manager Petit will also be without goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk and defender Thibang Phete, with the pair suspended for the visit of Sporting.
Injuries: Gonçalo Silva, Eduardo Kau, Chima Akas, Nilton Varela
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: Stanislav Kritsyuk, Thibang Phete
Sporting
The league leaders will be without defender Stefan Ristovski, who will have to play with the B team before being reinstated into the main team. Striker Jovane Cabral is a doubt after he resumed partial training earlier this week.
Injuries: Stefan Ristovski
Doubtful: Jovane Cabral
Suspensions: None
Belenenses vs Sporting Predicted XI
Belenenses Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andre Moreira; Tomas Ribeiro, Henrique, Diogo Calila; Ruben Lima, Afonso Taira, Caue da Silva, Tiago Esgaio; Silvestre Varela, Miguel Cardoso; Mateo Cassierra
Sporting Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal; Vitorino Antunes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Mattheus Nunes; Pedro Gonçalves
Belenenses vs Sporting Prediction
Sporting have had a very strong start to their Primeira Liga 2020-21 campaign and are unbeaten in the 10 games so far. They have scored 24 goals and conceded just seven times, which is the joint-best defensive record in the league.
Belenenses have also conceded just seven times but have struggled in front of goal, making the net bulge just five times in ten outings. They'll have to rely on their defensive solidity against the leaders but have their regular goalkeeper suspended for the game and a host of defenders ineligible as well.
Pedro Goncalves is the league's top scorer with 10 goals and could be on target here after producing a rare blank in his previous outing.
Prediction: Belenenses 0-2 Sporting
Published 25 Dec 2020, 19:19 IST