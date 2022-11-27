Belgium 0-2 Morocco: 5 hits and flops as the Atlas Lions stun the Red Devils to blow Group F wide open | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Belgium v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Belgium became the latest victim of the 'upset curse' as they lost 2-0 to Morocco in Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 27). Held at Al Thumama Stadium, the Red Devils were outplayed by the African outfit, who went on to take all three points.

With two World Cup group games already played, Belgium now find themselves with all to do in the final round of fixtures from Group F.

Morocco put in an inspired performance and were certainly the better side over 90 minutes. Walid Regragui's side came into the tie off the back of a draw against Canada in their previous fixture on November 23. They took the game to Belgium from the very start.

B/R Football @brfootball MOROCCO STUN BELGIUM FOR THEIR THIRD WIN IN WORLD CUP HISTORY MOROCCO STUN BELGIUM FOR THEIR THIRD WIN IN WORLD CUP HISTORY 💥🇲🇦 https://t.co/iqDKUnntMN

Two second-half goals saw Morocco win the game in what can only be described as a lackluster performance from Belgium.

Let's take a look at five hits and flops from the match.

Hit #1 - Sofiane Boufal

Sofiane Boufal was one of the best performers in Morocco's win against Belgium in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Boufal lined up in his preferred position on the left wing and was a constant attacking threat throughout the game. He asked several questions of the Belgian defenders and created multiple goalscoring opportunities in the game.

Mark White @markwhlte Sofiane Boufal in full throttle is one of the great sights of football Sofiane Boufal in full throttle is one of the great sights of football

The former Southampton man was not afraid to take on the likes of Thomas Meunier and Amadou Onana and shone for his side. He was unlucky not to score a goal or grab an assist but certainly made his mark in the game with his contributions.

Hit #2 - Hakim Ziyech

Belgium v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Hakim Ziyech put on quite the show against Belgium in their Group F encounter.

The Chelsea man was deployed in his preferred slot on the right wing and asked many questions of the Belgian defense. He impressed viewers with his intricate dribbling ability and his accurate long passes.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Man of the match Hakim Ziyech Man of the match Hakim Ziyech 🇲🇦 https://t.co/g5GUXqn5jt

He was always a threat, even coming close to scoring a couple of times when allowed space. Ziyech also delivered three crosses from the wing and spearheaded his country's attacks from the front.

The Chelsea man almost scored the 2022 FIFA World Cup's first goal directly from a free-kick in the first half. However, it was disallowed due to Romain Saiss being offside and interrupting the play.

Flop #1 - Amadou Onana

Belgium v Canada: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Amadou Onana put in an extremely underwhelming performance against Morocco.

Deployed in central midfield, Onana was preferred to Youri Tielemans, who started Belgium's previous group game against Canada. Despite being given the chance to start, Onana failed to make the most of his opportunity.

The Everton man made numerous untidy passes and tackles, even picking up a yellow card in the process. He failed to form a fluid partnership with Axel Witsel in midfield, enabling Morocco to dominate the game from the center of the park.

He was replaced by Youri Tielemans on the hour mark and will certainly look to have a better game against Croatia next time out.

Flop #2 - Thibaut Courtois

Belgium v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Thibaut Courtois was one of the surprise flops in the fixture between Belgium and Morocco.

Famed for being one of the world's best goalkeepers, Courtois almost always adds stability in defense through his consistent performances. However, today was not his day as the Belgian keeper looked considerably off the pace throughout.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



But, one to forget for Thibaut Courtois



#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball A moment to remember for Abdelhamid Sabiri and Morocco 🤩But, one to forget for Thibaut Courtois A moment to remember for Abdelhamid Sabiri and Morocco 🤩But, one to forget for Thibaut Courtois 😬#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball https://t.co/qPsXiA8s5H

Courtois looked suspect when he conceded a goal off a Morocco set piece, but got lucky as the goal was called offside. He was at fault when Abdelhamid Sabiri's free-kick beat him at the near post, something that was unexpected for a goalkeeper of his caliber.

With Group F up in the air after this result, Courtois will need to be at his best if Belgium are to progress to the knockout stages.

Flop #3 - Thomas Meunier

Belgium v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Thomas Meunier was another player who failed to put in a good performance against Morocco.

Meunier played as a right-back in the Red Devils' defeat to Morocco and was unable to make his mark in the game. His performance on the night was underwhelming. He simply couldn't keep up with the pace and guile of Sofiane Boufal on the right side of the pitch.

Meunier was replaced in the 81st minute by Romelu Lukaku as Belgium looked to grab something from the game. Having come on in the second half during the side's first group game, Meunier was offered the chance to start by Roberto Martinez. However, he failed to make the most of his opportunity.

Belgium currently sit in second place with three points to their name. They will have everything to play for as they face Croatia in their final group game on December 1.

