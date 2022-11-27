Belgium 0-2 Morocco: Player Ratings as super subs Sabiri and Aboukhlal score in a stunning victory for the Atlas Lions | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Morocco pulled off a stunning 2-0 win over Belgium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, November 27.

The Red Devils arrived in this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Canada in their opening game of the World Cup. Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of that game in the first half. Roberto Martinez fielded a strong lineup as he looked to seal qualification to the knockouts with a win.

Morocco, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw against Croatia in their opener. They were looking to put points on the board with a result against Belgium to increase their chances of qualifying for the next round.

Belgium made a strong start to the game and dominated the proceedings in the opening stages. They kept 70% possession in the first half and also created more chances than Morocco. Belgium attempted six shots but hit the target only once while their opponents fired three shots off-target in a lackluster first-half showing.

There was drama right at the end of the first period as Hakim Ziyech scored to make it 1-0 to Morocco. However, there was a VAR check and the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up as the scores remained level at 0-0 going into the break.

Both managers turned to their benches to kickstart the second period as Morocco and Belgium looked to grab the initiative. They exchanged spells of possession but the Red Devils kept the ball for longer with 64% possession. However, they had little to show for after all their dominance.

Abdelhamid Sabiri squeezed in a free-kick from an acute angle that left Thibaut Courtois baffled as Morocco led 1-0 after 73 minutes. Hakim Ziyech then assisted Zakaria Aboukhlal in second-half stoppage time as Belgium were put to the sword with barely any time left on the clock.

Morocco held on to secure a famous 2-0 win over Belgium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

Belgium Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 5.5/10

Courtois made two saves in the game, but conceded a poor goal in the 73rd minute as he allowed a free-kick to go in at his near post.

Thomas Meunier - 6.5/10

Meunier had a decent game and played three accurate long balls, one key pass, and won two duels.

Toby Alderweireld - 6.5/10

With age catching up to him, Alderweireld often struggled against Morocco's tricky forwards. He won one duel, made three clearances, and played three accurate long balls.

Jan Vertonghen - 7/10

Vertonghen was solid in defense as he won eight of his 11 duels, making three interceptions and two clearances. He also played three accurate long balls.

Timothy Castagne - 6.5/10

Castagne had a decent outing on the left flank as he won three of his six duels and made three tackles in the process. He also played four accurate long balls.

Amadou Onana - 6/10

Onana had a poor game as he was the first player to go in the referee's book for a foul after 29 minutes. He also attempted two shots that were off-target.

Axel Witsel - 6.5/10

Witsel was combative in midfield and held his own as he won six of his nine duels and made three tackles and one interception. He also played one long ball.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6.5/10

De Bruyne displayed glimpses of his wizardry but it wasn't enough for Belgium. He played one key pass, four accurate long balls, and won four duels.

Eden Hazard - 6/10

Belgium's captain and the older of the Hazard brothers had a poor outing as he attempted just one shot and won only four of his 10 duels.

Thorgan Hazard - 7/10

Thorgan Hazard played well and was creative in possession. He played four key passes and created two big chances for his side to score to no avail.

Michy Batshuayi - 6/10

Batshuayi had a game to forget as he attempted just one shot that was off-target.

Substitutes

Youri Tielemans - 6.5/10

Tielemans came on at the hour-mark but was unable to impact the game positively.

Dries Mertens - 7/10

Mertens came on and showed intent from the get-go as he attempted a venomous shot on target and played one key pass as well.

Leandro Trossard - 6/10

Trossard replaced Thorgan Hazard in the second period and had a decent outing.

Charles De Ketelaere - 6/10

De Ketelaere came on for the misfiring Batshuayi and was not able to do much damage himself.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10

Lukaku entered the field with just under 10 minutes of play left and had only three touches of the ball.

Morocco Player Ratings

Monir El Kajoui - 7/10

El Kajoui put in a good performance as he made three saves and punched the ball clear once en route to earning his clean sheet.

Achraf Hakimi - 7.5/10

Hakimi was sharp during the game and won seven of his eight duels and made six tackles. He also played two key passes, one accurate cross, and one accurate long ball.

Nayef Aguerd - 7.5/10

Aguerd used his ability to distribute the ball from deep to Morocco's advantage as he played six accurate long balls. He also won two duels and made two clearances.

Romain Saiss - 7.5/10

Saiss put in a captain's performance for Morocco as he won five of his eight duels and made 12 clearances. He also played five accurate long balls.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

Mazraoui had a good game as he won four duels, making three tackles, two clearances, and one interception.

Azzedine Ounahi - 6.5/10

Ounahi had a good game with the ball as he played one key pass and two long balls. He also attempted one shot off-target.

Sofyan Amrabat - 6.5/10

Amrabat won three of his six duels and made two tackles and one clearance in a decent performance in midfield.

Selim Amallah - 6.5/10

Amallah passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including one key pass. He also attempted one shot off-target.

Hakim Ziyech - 7.5/10

Ziyech displayed good creativity with the ball and provided an assist for his side's second goal in second-half stoppage time.

Sofiane Boufal - 7/10

Boufal looked threatening as he ran at defenders with the ball at his feet. His close control enabled him to get into good shooting positions but he attempted just one shot which was off-target.

Youssef En-Nesyri - 6.5/10

En-Nesyri had a slow day at the office as he failed to attempt a single shot.

Substitutes

Yahia Attiyat Allah - 6.5/10

Allah replaced Hakimi and put in a good performance.

Abdelhamid Sabiri - 7.5/10

Sabiri came on and put Morocco ahead after 73 minutes with a cheeky but powerful free-kick that snuck in at the near post.

Zakaria Aboukhlal - 7.5/10

Aboukhlal added icing to the cake as he scored his side's second goal in the dying embers to seal the win.

Abderrazak Hamdallah - 6.5/10

Hamdallah came on in the second half and played well.

Jawad El Yamiq - 6.5/10

El Yamiq replaced Ounahi and put in a decent performance.

