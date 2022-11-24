Belgium 1-0 Canada: Player ratings as Batshuayi fires Belgium to a narrow win over Canada | FIFA World Cup 2022

Belgium began their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Canada in their Group F encounter on Wednesday, November 23.

The Canadians started the game brightly, with their pace and intent putting their opponents on the back foot. Their aggressive approach saw them win a penalty in the ninth minute, but Alphonso Davies’ tame effort was kept out by Thibaut Courtois.

This did not deter the Maple Leafs, who kept attacking the Belgian goal. However, somewhat against the run of play, Belgium went ahead in the 44th minute through Michy Batshuayi and took that lead into half time.

The European side recalibrated themselves during the interval and were much better organized in the second half as Canada slowly ran out of steam. Both sides created some decent chances but did not really look like scoring.

Eventually, the Red Devils' experience on the big stage paid off as they emerged as narrow winners over a spirited Canadian side.

On that note, here are the player ratings from a gripping encounter at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Belgium Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

Courtois was imperious in the Belgian goal, saving a penalty on the way to keeping a clean sheet. He was also excellent with the ball at his feet, providing a quality outlet from the back for his team.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Thibaut Courtois’ game by numbers vs. Canada:



79% pass accuracy

54 touches

5 long balls completed

3 saves

1 penalty save



You shall not pass. 🛡️ Thibaut Courtois’ game by numbers vs. Canada:79% pass accuracy 54 touches 5 long balls completed 3 saves 1 penalty save You shall not pass. 🛡️ https://t.co/udI4HhWris

Leander Dendoncker - 7/10

Normally a central midfielder, Dendoncker acquitted himself well playing on the right of Belgium’s back three. He completed the most passes (72) in the game in addition to making three clearances and four recoveries.

Toby Alderweireld - 8/10

Toby Alderweireld was extremely impressive in defence for Belgium

Alderweireld led the Belgian defense playing in the middle of their back three with a splendid display. He made 12 clearances in addition to playing an inch-perfect pass to set up Batshuayi for the winner.

Jan Vertonghen - 7/10

Playing on the left of Belgium’s back three, Vertonghen was calm and composed throughout, carrying the ball out from the back with confidence. He made six clearances and five recoveries as well.

Timothy Castagne - 7/10

Castagne showed off his versatility by playing one half each at right and left wingback, putting in a tidy shift in both positions. He defended competently throughout and carried the ball forward well when given the chance.

Axel Witsel - 7/10

Witsel was quietly effective at the heart of the Belgian midfield and moved the ball around quickly. He recorded an outstanding 96% pass accuracy while also contributing his fair share of defensive coverage.

Youri Tielemans - 5/10

Tielemans struggled to get involved in Belgium’s attacking play in the first half and was a largely peripheral figure. This led to him being replaced by Amadou Onana at half-time.

Yannick Carrasco - 5/10

Carrasco did not have a great outing playing at left wing-back as he gave away an early penalty and also earned a booking in the process. He won all of his four tackles and made four recoveries, but was replaced during the half-time break.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6.5/10

De Bruyne looked dangerous every time he got on the ball and carried it extremely well, but the final pass was lacking at times. He did, however, end the game with a game-high four key passes and completed two dribbles on his way to being named the official Player of the Match.

Eden Hazard - 5/10

Hazard showed glimpses of his famed dribbling ability but couldn’t quite find the spark consistently. He was taken off for Leandro Trossard shortly after the hour mark, having not taken a single shot all game.

Michy Batshuayi - 7/10

Michy Batshuayi was the match-winner for Belgium, scoring a well-taken goal

Leading the line for Belgium in the absence of the injured Romelu Lukaku, Batshuayi opened the scoring with a well-taken goal in the first half. However, he wasn't clinical enough otherwise and should have made more of the chances that came his way before being substituted in the 78th minute.

Substitutes

Thomas Meunier (Carrasco 46’) - 6/10

Meunier picked up a booking minutes after coming on to the pitch but defended solidly to help his side keep their clean sheet.

Amadou Onana (Tielemans 46’) - 6/10

Onana was brought on to add some steel to the midfield and delivered a solid performance, carrying the ball excellently and making five recoveries as well.

Leandro Trossard (Hazard 62’) - 6/10

Trossard showed excellent dribbling ability to fashion a couple of presentable chances during his time on the pitch but could not provide the final flourish.

Lois Openda (Batshuayi 78’) - 4/10

Openda simply couldn't get involved in the game enough to make a real impact after coming on in the closing stages.

Canada Player Ratings

Milan Borjan - 6/10

Borjan was not tested much by a misfiring Belgium that managed only three shots on target throughout the game. However, he was thoroughly beaten for the Red Devils' goal.

Alistair Johnston - 6/10

Johnston showcased electrifying pace and got forward at every opportunity, causing real problems for the Belgium defenders. Although he created three chances, his forward forays faded away as the match progressed and he also picked up a late booking.

Steven Vitoria - 6.5/10

A calm and composed display from Vitoria, who dealt fairly well with the Begium attackers, making six recoveries and playing the ball out from the back well.

Kamal Miller - 6/10

Miller used his pace and physicality to great effect during the course of the match. He made a couple of vital well-timed tackles to deny possible goal-scoring opportunities for the Red Devils.

Alphonso Davies - 5/10

Alphonso Davies' early penalty miss proved to be vital as Canada fell to a 1-0 defeat to Belgium

Although he looked dangerous every time he carried the ball upfield, Davies was unable to inspire his side to victory. He will undoubtedly rue his tame penalty miss early on.

The Bayern Munich star was also booked in the 81st minute for a late tackle on Trossard.

Atiba Hutchinson - 5/10

Canada’s experienced captain was a calming influence in midfield, keeping things simple and moving the ball around well. He was replaced by Ismael Kone in the 58th minute, having completed 87% of his passes and made one tackle.

Squawka @Squawka twitter.com/Squawka/status… Squawka @Squawka



He is the only member of the Canada squad that had been born when they made their tournament debut in 1986.



Now he's captain of the Maple Leaf at their second.



Squawka x 39-year-old Atiba Hutchinson is the oldest outfield player at the 2022 World Cup.He is the only member of the Canada squad that had been born when they made their tournament debut in 1986.Now he's captain of the Maple Leaf at their second.Squawka x @WrldSoccerShop 39-year-old Atiba Hutchinson is the oldest outfield player at the 2022 World Cup. ✊He is the only member of the Canada squad that had been born when they made their tournament debut in 1986.Now he's captain of the Maple Leaf at their second. 🍁Squawka x @WrldSoccerShop https://t.co/4b4EsYkPTm Atiba Hutchinson makes his World Cup debut at 39 years old. Atiba Hutchinson makes his World Cup debut at 39 years old. 🇨🇦 twitter.com/Squawka/status…

Stephen Eustaquio - 6/10

Although his set-piece deliveries left a little to be desired, Eustaquio looked dangerous when he got on the ball, laying out two key passes. He backed that up with nine recoveries before going off in the 81st minute.

Squawka @Squawka



85.94% passing accuracy

78 touches

9 ball recoveries

9 final third entries

6 duels won

3 shots

3 tackles

2 chances created

1 interception



Excellent performance in defeat. Stephen Eustáquio game by numbers vs Belgium:85.94% passing accuracy78 touches9 ball recoveries9 final third entries6 duels won3 shots3 tackles2 chances created1 interceptionExcellent performance in defeat. Stephen Eustáquio game by numbers vs Belgium:85.94% passing accuracy78 touches9 ball recoveries9 final third entries6 duels won3 shots3 tackles2 chances created1 interceptionExcellent performance in defeat. 👏 https://t.co/zkntQ9JWcy

Richie Laryea - 7/10

Bombing up and down the right flank all night, Laryea posed a constant threat to the Belgian defense and created four chances. He formed a dangerous combination with Johnston on the right side for Canada before going off in the 74th minute.

Tajon Buchanan - 7/10

Buchanan’s pace and desire saw him pop up in some promising positions out wide as well as through the middle. He showed little sign of slowing down during his 81 minutes on the pitch, recording two key passes and covering plenty of ground.

Jonathan David - 5.5/10

Despite starting as the central striker, David dropped deep and went wide when needed to help create spaces for his fellow attackers to run into. However, he was well-marshalled by the experienced Belgian defenders who effectively marked him out of the game.

The LOSC Lille forward took seven shots, but none of them troubled Courtois in the Belgium goal.

Junior Hoilett - 6/10

Part of Canada’s fluid front three, Hoilett was keen to join in with the attack at every opportunity. However, he was unable to make an impact on proceedings and was replaced just before the hour mark.

Substitutes

Cyle Larin (Hoilett 58’) - 6/10

Larin posed a definite threat with his pace after coming on in the second half but could not find a way past a well-drilled Belgium defense.

Ismael Kone (Hutchinson 58’) - 5/10

Kone put in a performance much like the man he replaced in the Canadian midfield. He moved the ball around quickly and efficiently to keep his side in the game, completing a staggering 97% of his passes.

Sam Adekugbe (Laryea 74’) - 5.5/10

Adekugbe delivered a couple of probing crosses from his position at left wing-back but was unable to create anything of note for his attacking teammates.

Liam Millar (Buchanan 81’) - N/A

Miller did not have enough time to make an impact, getting only nine touches on the ball.

Jonathan Osorio (Eustaquio 81’) - N/A

Osorio also did not have enough time to make an impact, though he did complete seven of his attempted passes.

