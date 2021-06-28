Belgium 1-0 Portugal: 5 hits and flops as Red Devils progress | UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium narrowly edged Portugal in a high-octane UEFA Euro 2020 knockout match to qualify for the quarter-finals. Thorgan Hazard scored the only goal of the game to give the Red Devils a 1-0 victory. It was a tight, cagey affair for the most part. One almost had the feeling that it would take something spectacular to break the deadlock, and Hazard provided just that with a swerving shot from distance.

A number of big names were on display on Sunday evening for either side. But it was largely players who did not belong to that elusive list that impressed. On the other hand, some of the more popular figures punched well below their weight and failed to rise to the occasion. Here are five hits and flops from this tightly fought battle.

#5 Hit: Renato Sanches (Portugal)

Renato Sanches can hold his head up high despite his side's loss

Although it came in a losing cause, Renato Sanches' performance against a strong Belgian midfield was spectacular. The 23-year-old seems to love the Euro stage, and while his campaign has come to an abrupt end this time around, he has made the most of his short stay.

On Sunday, he was once again the heart of the Portuguese team. Everything Portugal did went through him, while he repeatedly cut out any threats Belgium posed as well. He was hugely influential with and without the ball. Naturally, when the manager decided to take him off in the second half, it was viewed as a controversial decision.

#4 Flop: Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Diogo Jota (right) was far from his usual best and struggled against Belgium

Coming into the match as one of Portugal's more in-form players, Diogo Jota disappointed massively with a very lackluster performance when his team needed him to step up the most. The Liverpool forward got himself into promising situations a couple of time, but he failed to deliver like he has done often in the past.

The biggest miss came from a great chance created by Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half that fell to Jota inside the box. The 24-year-old fluffed his lines disastrously and blasted the ball over to keep Belgium's lead intact.

On an evening where Ronaldo didn't find himself at the end of many chances, Portugal simply needed a better performance from Jota. But the former Wolves man couldn't live up to expectations.

