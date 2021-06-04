Belgium 1-1 Greece: Belgium player ratings as entertaining game ends all square | International Friendlies 2021 

Goals in each half from Thorgan Hazard and Georgios Tzavellas ensured that Belgium and Greece shared the spoils in a friendly game at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez named a heavily-rotated side, with regulars like Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen and Youri Tielemans all left out.

In their stead, opportunities were handed to backup players to prove their worth, although record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku led the line as skipper of the team.

The visitors started the game on the front foot when an under-hit backpass allowed Georgios Masouras to race through on goal. However, Simon Mignolet produced an excellent save from point-blank range to deny the Olympiacos man in only the third minute.

Mignolet was called into action soon after when he made a reflex save from Anastasios Bakasetas' strike at the edge of the area.

Following this early hassle, Belgium slowly grew into the game and seized the initiative. Romelu Lukaku had a golden opportunity to put the home side ahead when he was teed up inside the six-yard box. However, Odysseas Vlachodimos made an excellent save to deny him a goal.

Belgium were not to be denied five minutes later when a brilliantly worked team move ended with Yannick Carrasco setting up Thorgan Hazard to put the home side ahead.

The Dortmund man had a golden opportunity to double the lead but could only hit the left post from a promising position.

Martinez made two changes at the break, with Lukaku and Jeremy Doku going off for Michy Batshuayi and Dries Mertens.

The second half started on a slower note, but Greece grew into the game and controlled proceedings towards the hour mark. They fashioned some good chances before getting a deserved equalizer in the 68th minute.

A lofted free-kick into the area was met by Kyriakos Papadopoulos, whose excellent diving header cannoned off the bottom-right post. His defensive partner Georgios Tzavellas showed great awareness to pounce on the rebound and draw Greece level.

The rest of the game was played at mid-tempo, but for all of Belgium's ambition, they could not find a winner against a resolute Greek defense.

FT in Brussels - Belgium 1 Greece 1



A good performance from the #Ethniki against the worlds no 1 team.



Belgium took the lead in the 20th min with Hazard but an inspired second half performance saw Giorgos Tzavellas get the equalizer in the 66th min.

Well done team! pic.twitter.com/T6ry4cpc6y — Hellas Football (@HellasFooty) June 3, 2021

The stalemate continued Greece's fine run of form and saw them go nine games without a defeat. For Belgium, it represented a missed opportunity for some of their fringe players to stake a claim for a starting spot at the European Championship.

Here is a rundown of how the Belgian players fared in their clash with Greece.

Belgium Player Ratings against Greece

Simon Mignolet - 7/10

Simon Mignolet made a series of fine saves throughout the game as an inventive Greece troubled the Belgian defense. His point-blank save in the third minute and a smart save in the second half were the picks of the bunch, although he was powerless to stop the leveler.

Dedryck Boyata - 6/10

The Hertha Berlin man was mostly charged with mopping up after his defensive partners launched attacks. He stepped in to stop several Greek attacks.

Jason Denayer - 6/10

The 25-year-old was the central defender in a three-man defense and was caught out on occasion. He, however, made up for this with some bursting runs forward that helped launch attacks.

Toby Alderweireld - 6.5/10

Toby Alderweireld was a huge presence in the Belgian defense, and his cross-field balls also proved invaluable to his side's attack.

Thorgan Hazard - 7/10

Thorgan Hazard opened the scoring for Belgium

Thorgan Hazard played in a wing-back role but still gave a brilliant shift despite the unfamiliar position. He started and finished the move that led to Belgium's opener but missed a gilt-edged chance soon after.

Dennis Praet - 6.5/10

Dennis Praet was a visible presence in midfield and shielded the defense effectively. He also charged forward to aid in the attack as Belgium were in search of a winner.

Leander Dendoncker - 6/10

The Leicester City man was tidy in his passing and also put in a defensive shift when called upon.

Thomas Meunier - 6/10

Thomas Meunier's under-hit backpass gifted an opportunity to Greece in the early moments of the game. However, he recovered from the early mishap to put in a fine display.

Yannick Carrasco - 8/10

Yannick Carrasco was Belgium's brightest spark

Yannick Carrasco was a permanent fixture down Belgium's left flank, and his directness caused all sorts of problems for the Greek defense. He ended the night with a deserved assist for his country's opener.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10

Romelu Lukaku missed two good opportunities in the first half, but his presence put the Greek defenders on the back foot. The Inter Milan man was substituted at halftime.

Jeremy Doku - 5.5/10

The Rennes teenager did not make too much of an impact before his substitution at the break.

Substitutes

Dries Mertens - 5.5/10

The Napoli man did not get enough opportunities to work his magic in a second half that was controlled by Greece.

Michy Batshuayi - 6/10

Michy Batshuayi put the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was rightly chalked off for a foul in the buildup.

Leandro Trossard - 5.5/10

Leandro Trossard came on for Yannick Carrasco in the 74th minute, but his introduction did not help Belgium reclaim the initiative.

Nacer Chadli - 5.5/10

The former Tottenham Hotspur man was introduced with 16 minutes to go and managed to register one shot in the game.

Youri Tielemans - 5.5/10

The Leicester City man came on with just eight minutes to go, which did not give him enough time to help Belgium get back into the game.

Matz Sels - N/A

Matz Selz made his international bow when he replaced Mignolet in injury time, but the Strasbourg goalkeeper barely had a touch of the ball.

