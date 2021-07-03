Belgium 1-2 Italy: 5 Hits and Flops as Azzurri march into the semi-finals | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy progressed to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 courtesy of their 2-1 triumph over top-ranked Belgium at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Roberto Mancini's men were determined to come away with the win and efficiently dealt with the threat on offer from Belgium to fully deserve it in the end.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring for Italy in the 31st minute after Belgium fell prey to a high-press and gave the ball away cheaply. Marco Verratti slid the ball towards Barella, who manouevered space for himself inside a crowded penalty area before dispatching his effort into the far corner.

🇮🇹 Lorenzo Insigne's stunning finish from the edge of the box made the difference as Italy edged out Belgium 👊#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 2, 2021

Just 13 minutes later, an outrageous solo effort from Lorenzo Insigne doubled Italy's advantage. The winger cut inside from the left flank in typical fashion and wrapped his foot around the ball to curl it into the top corner, leaving Thibaut Courtois with no chance.

However, shortly thereafter, Giovanni Di Lorenzo was punished by the referee for a push inside the penalty area and Romelu Lukaku stepped up to halve the deficit at the interval.

Despite pushing for an equalizer in the second half, Belgium were unable to get the better of the sturdy Italian rearguard. The Azzurri held on to their slender lead and will next face Spain in the first semi-final at Wembley.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at some of the best and worst performers from the high-stakes quarter-final clash between Belgium and Italy in Munich.

#5 Hit: Jorginho (Italy)

Jorginho ran the show in midfield for Italy

The Chelsea midfielder is having the summer of his life. After winning the Champions League in May, Jorginho has now set his sights firmly on lifting the European Championship with Italy.

It is not hard to understand why the midfielder is such a vital cog in the system deployed by Mancini. Essentially, Jorginho is the engine that keeps Italy ticking during games.

Jorginho misplayed just ONE pass during Italy's 2-1 win vs. #BEL



◉ 71 passes attempted

◉ 70 passes completed



◎ Most #ITA interceptions (3)

◎ Most #ITA possession won (9)



Mancini's Midfield Maestro. pic.twitter.com/FcsjYqiC9C — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2021

The 29-year-old proved to be proactive and also remained open to receiving the ball at all times to recycle possession. In addition to his excellent passing, Jorginho was also alert to danger at all times and stepped in whenever it felt like Belgium could overpower the aging Italian centre-back duo.

#4 Flop: Jan Vertonghen (Belgium)

Vertonghen could not inspire Belgium as captain

Given the captain's armband on the night, Vertonghen was largely uninspiring for Belgium. The 34-year-old was at fault for the opening goal as he gave the ball away straight to Verratti.

Italy duly punished Belgium for Vertonghen's mistake as his teammates found themselves in a difficult position to prevent Barella from tucking the ball away into the back of the net.

📸 - Vertonghen loses the ball and it get's punished straight away... pic.twitter.com/LLLa7ut1sn — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 2, 2021

Considering his experience and the responsibility that comes with it, Vertonghen is expected to feel disappointed with his performance on the night. This could have been the ideal opportunity for him to guide Belgium to their first major silverware, but the wait goes on.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande